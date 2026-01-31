Heart Of Texas Spca K9 Rescue

Heart Of Texas Spca K9 Rescue's 🐾Love Me🐾Valentine’s Day Raffle 2026

Earrings one chance ticket
$10

One chance of winning your Valentine gorgeous Kendra Scott -Elle Gold Drop Iridescent earrings valued at $80.

****local pick-up only San Antonio & surrounding area*****

Earrings Triple Chance Ticket
$20
This includes 3 tickets

Three chances of winning your Valentine gorgeous Kendra Scott -Elle Gold Drop Iridescent earrings valued at $80.

****local pick-up only San Antonio & surrounding area*****

Necklace One Chance Ticket
$10

One chance of winning your Valentine gorgeous Kendra Scott -Ari Multistrand Necklace in Gold -valued at $65

****local pick-up only San Antonio & surrounding area*****

Necklace Triple Chance Ticket
$20
This includes 3 tickets

Three chances of winning your Valentine gorgeous Kendra Scott -Ari Multi strand Necklace in Gold -valued at $65

****local pick-up only San Antonio & surrounding area*****

Lamb Chop Dog Basket One Chance Ticket
$10

One chance of winning your Valentine Pup this fun Dog Toys & Treats Basket valued at $60

****local pick-up only San Antonio & surrounding area*****

Lamb Chop Dog Basket Triple Chance Ticket
$20
This includes 3 tickets

Three chances of winning your Valentine Pup this fun Dog Toys & Treats Basket valued at $60

****local pick-up only San Antonio & surrounding area*****

Dog Love Basket One Chance Ticket
$10

One chance of winning your Valentine Pup this fun Dog Toys & Treats Basket valued at $40

•••••Local Pickup Only- San Antonio & Surrounding Area•••••

Dog Love Basket Triple Chance Ticket
$20
This includes 3 tickets

Three chances of winning your Valentine Pup this fun Dog Toys & Treats Basket valued at $40

•••••Local pickup only San Antonio & surrounding area•••••

Human Love Basket One Chance Ticket
$10

One Chance of winning your Valentine this Sweet Chocolates & Wine Basket valued at $45

Must be 21 or over to win this basket- Proof of age required at pickup

•••••Local pickup only San Antonio & surrounding area•••••

Human Love Basket Triple Chance Ticket
$20
This includes 3 tickets

Three chances of winning your Valentine this Sweet Chocolates & Wine Basket valued at $45

Must be 21 or over to win this basket- Proof of age required at pickup

•••••Local pickup only San Antonio & surrounding area•••••

