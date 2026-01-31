Heart Of Texas Spca K9 Rescue's 🐾Love Me🐾Valentine’s Day Raffle 2026

Hosted by
About this raffle
One chance of winning your Valentine gorgeous Kendra Scott -Elle Gold Drop Iridescent earrings valued at $80.
****local pick-up only San Antonio & surrounding area*****
Three chances of winning your Valentine gorgeous Kendra Scott -Elle Gold Drop Iridescent earrings valued at $80.
****local pick-up only San Antonio & surrounding area*****
One chance of winning your Valentine gorgeous Kendra Scott -Ari Multistrand Necklace in Gold -valued at $65
****local pick-up only San Antonio & surrounding area*****
Three chances of winning your Valentine gorgeous Kendra Scott -Ari Multi strand Necklace in Gold -valued at $65
****local pick-up only San Antonio & surrounding area*****
One chance of winning your Valentine Pup this fun Dog Toys & Treats Basket valued at $60
****local pick-up only San Antonio & surrounding area*****
Three chances of winning your Valentine Pup this fun Dog Toys & Treats Basket valued at $60
****local pick-up only San Antonio & surrounding area*****
One chance of winning your Valentine Pup this fun Dog Toys & Treats Basket valued at $40
•••••Local Pickup Only- San Antonio & Surrounding Area•••••
Three chances of winning your Valentine Pup this fun Dog Toys & Treats Basket valued at $40
•••••Local pickup only San Antonio & surrounding area•••••
One Chance of winning your Valentine this Sweet Chocolates & Wine Basket valued at $45
Must be 21 or over to win this basket- Proof of age required at pickup
•••••Local pickup only San Antonio & surrounding area•••••
Three chances of winning your Valentine this Sweet Chocolates & Wine Basket valued at $45
Must be 21 or over to win this basket- Proof of age required at pickup
•••••Local pickup only San Antonio & surrounding area•••••
