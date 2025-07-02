Heart of the Lioness: 8/8 Lion’s Gate Cacao Ceremony

For those choosing to journey solo. This ticket includes full access to the 8/8 Lion’s Gate cacao ceremony—a powerful heart-opening experience to activate your inner lioness and align with your divine truth. Come as you are, and receive exactly what your soul is ready for.
For those choosing to journey solo. This ticket includes full access to the 8/8 Lion’s Gate cacao ceremony—a powerful heart-opening experience to activate your inner lioness and align with your divine truth. Come as you are, and receive exactly what your soul is ready for.
Sacred Sisterhood Bundle
$111
For those choosing to journey together. This ticket includes two spots for the 8/8 Lion’s Gate cacao ceremony—a shared experience to activate your inner lioness and align with your divine truth. Come with a friend, sister, or soul companion, and receive exactly what your hearts are ready for.
For those choosing to journey together. This ticket includes two spots for the 8/8 Lion’s Gate cacao ceremony—a shared experience to activate your inner lioness and align with your divine truth. Come with a friend, sister, or soul companion, and receive exactly what your hearts are ready for.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!