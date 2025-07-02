Heart of the Lioness: 8/8 Lion’s Gate Cacao Ceremony

For those choosing to journey together. This ticket includes two spots for the 8/8 Lion’s Gate cacao ceremony—a shared experience to activate your inner lioness and align with your divine truth. Come with a friend, sister, or soul companion, and receive exactly what your hearts are ready for.

For those choosing to journey together. This ticket includes two spots for the 8/8 Lion’s Gate cacao ceremony—a shared experience to activate your inner lioness and align with your divine truth. Come with a friend, sister, or soul companion, and receive exactly what your hearts are ready for.

More details...