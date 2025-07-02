Hosted by

The Sol Sanctuary - Inner Light Collective

Heart of the Lioness: 8/8 Lion’s Gate Cacao Ceremony

75 5th St

Gilroy, CA 95020, USA

Sacred Self
$62
For those choosing to journey solo. This ticket includes full access to the 8/8 Lion’s Gate cacao ceremony—a powerful heart-opening experience to activate your inner lioness and align with your divine truth. Come as you are, and receive exactly what your soul is ready for.
Sacred Sisterhood Bundle
$111
For those choosing to journey together. This ticket includes two spots for the 8/8 Lion’s Gate cacao ceremony—a shared experience to activate your inner lioness and align with your divine truth. Come with a friend, sister, or soul companion, and receive exactly what your hearts are ready for.

