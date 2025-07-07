Hosted by
About this event
$
This ticket grants one admission to the Heart of the Matter.
As a thank you for all that you do, we’re offering discounted mentor tickets to the Heart of the Matter Gala for only $35. The first 10 mentors who purchase a ticket will receive a FREE guest ticket.
This package includes:
· Reserved seating
· Listing in event materials and website
· Personal thank you note from a mentee
This package provides premium seating for a group of 5 guests. Your company name and logo will be displayed on the webpage banner for the event, which reaches 25,000 viewers annually. Additionally, your brand will receive social media recognition on platforms like Instagram and LinkedIn, leading up to the event. Your logo and all event-related marketing materials, including invitations and signage, will also be included on the website. Your company will be recognized in the BEST Kids winter newsletter Annual Report.
This package includes a private table for 10 guests. Additionally, your company name/logo will be displayed on the event webpage banner with a hyperlink to your website, reaching 25,000 viewers annually. Social media recognition on Instagram and LinkedIn will also be provided, leading up to the event. Your logo and all event-related marketing materials, including invitations and signage, will be included on the website. Your company will also receive recognition in the BEST Kids winter newsletter and Annual Report.
This package includes exclusive benefits for up to 20 guests, with 2 private tables. You'll receive recognition during the event program and have your company name and logo prominently displayed on the event webpage banner with a hyperlink to your website, reaching an audience of 25,000 viewers annually. Additionally, we will provide social media recognition leading up to the event on Instagram and LinkedIn. Your company logo will be placed at the top of all event-related marketing materials, including invitations and signage. You'll also receive recognition in the event press release, a mentee thank you note to employees in attendance, and the opportunity for employees to volunteer with mentees and mentors. Your company will be recognized for one year on the BEST Kids' website and prominently featured in the BEST Kids winter newsletter Annual Report.
30 guest seats at 3 VIP tables. Your company will have a speaking opportunity or a featured welcome video at the event.
Your logo and company name will appear prominently on the event webpage banner with a hyperlink, reaching over 25,000 annual viewers. You’ll receive prime logo placement on all event marketing materials, including invitations and signage.
You can provide branded gifts to attendees. A professional photo of your employees with BEST Kids mentees will be taken and shared with you for marketing use, along with a framed copy for your team.
Your company will be recognized on BEST Kids’ Instagram and LinkedIn before the event and will have top billing in the event press release.
You’ll receive one year of recognition on the BEST Kids website and features in the winter newsletter and Annual Report.
Employee engagement includes a customized volunteer opportunity with mentees and a presentation on mentoring and volunteering to inspire your staff.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!