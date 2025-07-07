Heart of the Matter

This package includes exclusive benefits for up to 20 guests, with 2 private tables. You'll receive recognition during the event program and have your company name and logo prominently displayed on the event webpage banner with a hyperlink to your website, reaching an audience of 25,000 viewers annually. Additionally, we will provide social media recognition leading up to the event on Instagram and LinkedIn. Your company logo will be placed at the top of all event-related marketing materials, including invitations and signage. You'll also receive recognition in the event press release, a mentee thank you note to employees in attendance, and the opportunity for employees to volunteer with mentees and mentors. Your company will be recognized for one year on the BEST Kids' website and prominently featured in the BEST Kids winter newsletter Annual Report.