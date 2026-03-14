Heart Savers Academy 3/14/2026

About this event
The Heartsavers CPR AED course teaches participants how to recognize and respond to cardiac emergencies by performing high-quality cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and using an automated external defibrillator (AED). This course is designed for community members, workplace employees, teachers, coaches, and volunteers who may need to respond to an emergency until professional medical help arrives.
The American Heart Association Basic Life Support (BLS) course is designed for healthcare professionals and public safety personnel who need to know how to perform high-quality CPR and respond to life-threatening emergencies in clinical and prehospital settings. Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
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