HeART, Soul, Fiesta 5-Year Anniversary Fundraiser

About this event
Buffet Dinner, Entertainment
Choose the amount of your sponsorship.
2 tickets for Buffet Dinner and Entertainment, eighth page ad, recognition during the event
4 tickets for Buffet Dinner and Entertainment, quarter page ad, recognition during the event
8 tickets for Buffet Dinner and Entertainment, half page ad, recognition during the event
10 tickets for Buffet Dinner and Entertainment, full page ad, recognition during the event
$
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