Sew4Service

Hosted by

Sew4Service

About this event

HeART, Soul, Fiesta 5-Year Anniversary Fundraiser

5300 Rockside Rd

Independence, OH 44131, USA

Single Ticket
$75

Buffet Dinner, Entertainment

Corduroy Sponsor
Pay what you can

Choose the amount of your sponsorship.

Cotton Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets for Buffet Dinner and Entertainment, eighth page ad, recognition during the event

Chenille Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets for Buffet Dinner and Entertainment, quarter page ad, recognition during the event

Chiffon Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 tickets for Buffet Dinner and Entertainment, half page ad, recognition during the event

Cashmere Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 tickets for Buffet Dinner and Entertainment, full page ad, recognition during the event

Add a donation for Sew4Service

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