Heart2harmony Inc

Hosted by

Heart2harmony Inc

About this event

Heart2Harmony L.E.A.P Summer Camp Fundraiser

21122 Bank Fire Ln

Huntersville, NC 28078, USA

1 Day Package Per Child
$30

10 left!

9am to 1pm

Your choice of day - M/T/W/Th to be entered under questions response in the next screen

2-days Package Per Child
$55

10 left!

9am to 1pm

Your choice of day - M/T/W/Th to be entered under questions response in the next screen

3-days Package Per Child
$75

10 left!

9am to 1pm

Your choice of day - M/T/W/Th to be entered under questions response in the next screen

4-days Package per Child
$85

10 left!

9am to 1pm

Your choice of day - M/T/W/Th to be entered under questions response in the next screen

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!