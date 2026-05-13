Heart2Heart Community Fest Talent Registration

Register here to volunteer your talent for the Heart2Heart Community Fest! We are looking for local singers, rappers, musicians, bands, spoken word artists, and other performers who want to use their gifts to support a meaningful community cause.





This is a free talent registration opportunity for artists interested in performing during our Saturday Community Fest on August 29, 2026.





Join us for a day of music, culture, connection, and community while helping support the Heart2Heart mission and fundraising efforts toward our first respite home.