Heart2Heart ZUMBA, Pink Socks, and Zumba Silent Auction

Spa Gift Basket item
Spa Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

A delightful Spa Basket- with all the Soothing elements for a relaxing treat

A Soothing Facial item
A Soothing Facial
$60

Starting bid

A Soothing Facial at Hand & Stone

Dinner for 2 at Bonefish Grill item
Dinner for 2 at Bonefish Grill
$50

Starting bid

Dinner for 2 at Bonefish Grill

Victory Casino Cruise for 2 item
Victory Casino Cruise for 2
$100

Starting bid

During five-hour ocean excursions, try your hand at more than 600 slot machines and 30 table games, and dine on lunch and dinner selections

Universal & Disney Combo item
Universal & Disney Combo
$625

Starting bid

The Ultimate Theme Park Adventure Awaits! ✨🎡 Why choose one when you can experience the BEST of both worlds?


Your Combo Includes:

  • 🌍 1-Day, 2-Park Universal Ticket – Explore both Universal Studios Florida & Islands of Adventure in one thrilling day!
  • 🏰 1-Day Disney Park Hopper – Visit multiple Disney parks in a single magical day!
  • 📸 Epic rides, character meet-and-greets, and unforgettable memories at every turn!
  • 🎉 Perfect for thrill-seekers and Disney dreamers looking to make the most of their Orlando visit!
A Disney Cruise item
A Disney Cruise
$4,550

Starting bid

Set Sail for Magic and Memories! ✨ Get ready for 4 unforgettable days on a Disney Cruise to the Bahamas—where every moment is sprinkled with pixie dust and unforgettable adventures await!


What’s Included:

🏖️ Relax on Disney’s Private Island, Castaway Cay—pure paradise awaits!


🎭 Enjoy Broadway-style shows and dazzling nightly entertainment!


🍽️ Savor world-class dining experiences with Disney’s signature themed restaurants!


🧒 Non-stop fun for the kids with supervised clubs, plus adult-only retreats for ultimate relaxation!

A Cancun Vacation item
A Cancun Vacation
$2,200

Starting bid

Escape to Cancun for 3 Days & 2 Nights of Pure Luxury! 🏖️ Elevate your getaway with a chic beachfront retreat designed for those who love vibrant city vibes and serene ocean views—all in one unforgettable experience!

Your All-Inclusive Escape Includes:

  • 🌅 Stay in a stylish beachfront suite with breathtaking Caribbean Sea or lagoon views!
  • 🏊 Relax and unwind at two rooftop infinity pools with stunning skyline views!
  • 🍹 Indulge in gourmet dining and top-shelf cocktails—all included!
  • 🎶 Experience lively downtown energy just minutes from the Cancun strip!
A Trip to Atlantis- Nassau Bahamas item
A Trip to Atlantis- Nassau Bahamas
$2,400

Starting bid

Experience Iconic Luxury at The Royal, Atlantis! 🌊 From newly renovated rooms to world-class attractions just steps away, your dream Bahamas getaway starts here!

What Awaits You:

  • 💦 Thrills and fun at Aquaventure—the Caribbean’s largest water park!
  • 🐠 Explore the world’s largest open-air marine habitat up close!
  • 🍽️ Dine like royalty with celebrity chef restaurants at your fingertips!
  • 🎰 Try your luck at the vibrant Atlantis Casino or unwind on 5 miles of pristine beaches!

