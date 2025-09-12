Heart2Heart ZUMBA, Pink Socks, and Zumba Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A delightful Spa Basket- with all the Soothing elements for a relaxing treat
Starting bid
A Soothing Facial at Hand & Stone
Starting bid
Dinner for 2 at Bonefish Grill
Starting bid
During five-hour ocean excursions, try your hand at more than 600 slot machines and 30 table games, and dine on lunch and dinner selections
Starting bid
The Ultimate Theme Park Adventure Awaits! ✨🎡 Why choose one when you can experience the BEST of both worlds?
Your Combo Includes:
Starting bid
Set Sail for Magic and Memories! ✨ Get ready for 4 unforgettable days on a Disney Cruise to the Bahamas—where every moment is sprinkled with pixie dust and unforgettable adventures await!
What’s Included:
🏖️ Relax on Disney’s Private Island, Castaway Cay—pure paradise awaits!
🎭 Enjoy Broadway-style shows and dazzling nightly entertainment!
🍽️ Savor world-class dining experiences with Disney’s signature themed restaurants!
🧒 Non-stop fun for the kids with supervised clubs, plus adult-only retreats for ultimate relaxation!
Starting bid
Escape to Cancun for 3 Days & 2 Nights of Pure Luxury! 🏖️ Elevate your getaway with a chic beachfront retreat designed for those who love vibrant city vibes and serene ocean views—all in one unforgettable experience!
Your All-Inclusive Escape Includes:
Starting bid
Experience Iconic Luxury at The Royal, Atlantis! 🌊 From newly renovated rooms to world-class attractions just steps away, your dream Bahamas getaway starts here!
What Awaits You:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!