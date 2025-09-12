Heart2Heart ZUMBA, Pink Socks, and Zumba Silent Auction

Set Sail for Magic and Memories! ✨ Get ready for 4 unforgettable days on a Disney Cruise to the Bahamas—where every moment is sprinkled with pixie dust and unforgettable adventures await!





What’s Included:

🏖️ Relax on Disney’s Private Island, Castaway Cay—pure paradise awaits!





🎭 Enjoy Broadway-style shows and dazzling nightly entertainment!





🍽️ Savor world-class dining experiences with Disney’s signature themed restaurants!





🧒 Non-stop fun for the kids with supervised clubs, plus adult-only retreats for ultimate relaxation!