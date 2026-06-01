Hearth & Home of Florida, Inc

Offered by

Hearth & Home of Florida, Inc

About this shop

Hearth & Home of Florida's Scholarship Fund Shop

Healing Loudly T-shirt item
Healing Loudly T-shirt
$12.99

Design wording:

HEALING LOUDLY...we do recover (Powered by caffeine and accountability)

Orange Jumpsuits T-shirt item
Orange Jumpsuits T-shirt
$12.99

Design wording:

I came for the RECOVERY... I stayed because Orange Jumpsuits don't match my skin tone. (Bad Decision Survivor)

Rock Bottom T-shirt item
Rock Bottom T-shirt
$12.99

Design wording:

Turns out "ROCK BOTTOM" had terrible customer service.... so I chose RECOVERY instead... (Plot Twist, I survived)

Excellent Life Choices item
Excellent Life Choices
$12.99

Design wording:

RECOVERY: because "making excellent decisions" wasn't really my thing before... (Bad Decisions: Retired)

Shipping Costs per T-shirt item
Shipping Costs per T-shirt
$6.95

Buyer Notice: Please add shipping costs based on the total number of T-shirts purchased. Orders with incorrect or insufficient shipping payments will be delayed until the outstanding shipping balance is paid.

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Local Pick-Up Available item
Local Pick-Up Available
$1.50

To help save on shipping costs, we offer local pick-up in the East Orlando area (ZIP Code 32807) for all T-shirt orders. Once your order is placed, we will contact you to arrange a convenient pick-up date, time, and location. Please wait for pick-up confirmation before arriving.

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