Hearth & Home of Florida's Scholarship Fund Shop

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About this shop
Design wording:
HEALING LOUDLY...we do recover (Powered by caffeine and accountability)
Design wording:
I came for the RECOVERY... I stayed because Orange Jumpsuits don't match my skin tone. (Bad Decision Survivor)
Design wording:
Turns out "ROCK BOTTOM" had terrible customer service.... so I chose RECOVERY instead... (Plot Twist, I survived)
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RECOVERY: because "making excellent decisions" wasn't really my thing before... (Bad Decisions: Retired)
Buyer Notice: Please add shipping costs based on the total number of T-shirts purchased. Orders with incorrect or insufficient shipping payments will be delayed until the outstanding shipping balance is paid.
To help save on shipping costs, we offer local pick-up in the East Orlando area (ZIP Code 32807) for all T-shirt orders. Once your order is placed, we will contact you to arrange a convenient pick-up date, time, and location. Please wait for pick-up confirmation before arriving.
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