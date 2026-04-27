Hearth Week: Historic Cooking & Modern Connection, A Celebration of Fire, Flavor & History!

About this event
Sunday, May 24, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM for an afternoon of history, hearth cooking, and hands-on colonial experiences—all completely free to attend!
Step back in time as our talented historical demonstrators bring the past to life through traditional foodways and craftsmanship. Watch Kelly Brennan, our Open Hearth Specialist, and Frank Buatti, Culinary Hearth Cook Interpreter, prepare authentic colonial dishes over an open flame, showcasing the techniques and flavors that shaped early American kitchens. Michael Carver, The Colonial Brewer, will demonstrate the art of colonial brewing and share the history behind early American beer-making traditions.
Guests will have the chance to enjoy Flame Forged Food & Drink, featuring Traditional Philadelphia Pepper Pot Soup, Welsh Griddle Cakes, and colonial brewed beer inspired by 18th-century recipes. These dishes reflect the rich cultural influences that helped shape Philadelphia’s culinary heritage.
Beyond the hearth, visitors can explore our Historic Homestead Tours and learn about the lives of those who once lived and worked on the property. Families and children can enjoy classic Lawn Games, while creative minds can try their hand at the traditional craft of Paper Making.
Whether you are a history enthusiast, a food lover, or simply looking for a unique way to spend Memorial Day weekend, this event offers something for everyone. Come celebrate community, culture, and craftsmanship with us!
Monday, May 25 at 12:00 PM for an afternoon of historic flavors, spirited conversation, and hands-on colonial food traditions. This special event invites guests to explore the tastes and techniques of the 18th century through beverages, hearth cooking, and interactive demonstrations.
Featured guest Clarissa Dillon will present “Drink and Be Merry: Spirited and Non-Spirited Beverages of the 18th Century,” offering a fascinating look into the drinks that filled colonial cups—from refreshing everyday beverages to festive spirited libations. Learn how ingredients, customs, and social traditions shaped the way people gathered, celebrated, and dined in early America. Joining us from Indian King Tavern, guest demonstrator Michele Hughes will bring the hearth to life with traditional food preparation, including bread baking and butter making. Guests will enjoy demonstrations and tastings while discovering the labor, skill, and community behind colonial kitchens and taverns. This immersive afternoon offers a perfect blend of history and hospitality, allowing visitors to experience food and drink as our ancestors did—fresh from the hearth and shared among friends.
To conclude the day, guests are invited to relax with S’mores & Tours, offering a warm and memorable ending to the event with fireside treats and guided exploration of the historic property.
Whether you are a history enthusiast, a culinary explorer, or simply looking for a unique Memorial Day weekend experience, Drink and Be Merry promises an unforgettable afternoon of flavor, fellowship, and fun.
May 26, at 6:00 p.m. to learn more about the one-time Philadelphia staple, Catfish and Waffles. What would have been the “cheesesteak” of its time, Philadelphia was known as a destination for enjoying a Catfish and Waffle dinner at numerous stops along the Wissahickon Creak including places only steps from Historic RittenhouseTown. Featured presenter Dan Macey, vice president of the Historic Foodways Society of the Delaware Valley, will enlighten guests on the traditions of Philadelphia tourists and residents alike in the mid-1800s taking day trips to stop at their favorite tavern to enjoy catfish and waffles. We will learn about the ingredients, methods, and cultural heritage behind the meal. Following the talk, guests will see how the dish was made over the hearth and then taste the dish complete with pepper hash, the Pennsylvania Dutch inspired condiment served along the catfish and waffles.
May 27 from 2p-4p for Homemade Pasta & Sauce, a hands-on culinary workshop celebrating fresh ingredients, family tradition, and historic foodways. Held during the late afternoon into early supper, this special experience invites guests to learn the art of making homemade pasta and sauce from scratch. Led by Alex Jones, Hearth Cook Interpreter, this workshop draws from family recipes passed down while growing up in a farm town in South Jersey, blending personal tradition with historic cooking practices. Guests will learn how simple ingredients can be transformed into rich, comforting meals using techniques rooted in both family kitchens and early homestead life. Using homestead-raised products and seasonal ingredients, participants will make fresh pasta by hand and prepare homemade sauce while also learning about the historic plantings at HRT that have long been used in cooking. The workshop will highlight how herbs, vegetables, and garden traditions connect food, history, and sustainability. Guests will have the opportunity to create their own pasta to take home or choose to have it cooked on-site and enjoy a shared meal at the end of the event as part of the early supper experience. Whether you are a passionate home cook, a gardening enthusiast, or someone who simply loves good food and good stories, Homemade Pasta & Sauce offers a warm, flavorful, and memorable evening rooted in tradition.
Join us on Thursday, May 28 from 10 AM to 12 PM for Pancakes in the Park, a warm and welcoming community brunch experience at Historic RittenhouseTown where historic hearth cooking and classic breakfast favorites come together for a memorable morning gathering. Admission is free and food will be available by donation.
Guests will enjoy freshly made pancakes cooked over open hearth fires, served with a variety of fruits, syrups, and toppings so everyone can create their perfect breakfast. Coffee, tea, and other morning refreshments will also be available, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere throughout the historic village grounds.
Visitors are invited to sit, relax, and chat with friends, neighbors, and fellow guests while enjoying a peaceful morning in the park. The sights, sounds, and aromas of hearth-cooked pancakes and a shared meal create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
From fluffy pancakes to fresh fruit and hot coffee, Pancakes in the Park offers a simple and enjoyable way to start the day together in a historic setting.
May 29 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM for a special evening of historic foodways and culinary tradition with Cooking from the English Household Receipts of the Middle Colonies Cookbook. This unique program invites guests to explore the recipes, techniques, and tastes that shaped kitchens across colonial Pennsylvania and the Middle Colonies. Featured guest Sarah Farnsworth of Colonial Pennsylvania Farmstead will guide visitors through a fascinating culinary journey using recipes from the English Household Receipts of the Middle Colonies cookbook. These historic “receipts,” or recipes, offer a glimpse into the daily lives of early American households, where cooking was both necessity and craft. Guests will learn how colonial cooks prepared meals using seasonal ingredients, hearth-based techniques, and practical household knowledge passed down through generations. Sarah will demonstrate traditional methods of preparation while sharing the cultural history behind the dishes, ingredients, and customs that defined dining in the 18th century. This immersive experience offers more than just cooking, it is a chance to understand how food connected family, community, and survival in early America. From savory staples to everyday household remedies, these recipes tell the story of life in the Middle Colonies through the language of the kitchen. Whether you are a history enthusiast, a home cook, or simply curious about the flavors of the past, Cooking from the English Household Receipts of the Middle Colonies Cookbook promises an engaging and memorable evening of learning, tasting, and tradition.
Join us on Saturday, May 30 from 12 PM to 4 PM for a one of a kind RittenhouseTown Wide BBQ, where historic hearth cooking and classic summertime favorites come together for a memorable afternoon experience. Admission is free and food will be available by donation, allowing guests to enjoy a delicious community cookout while supporting the ongoing preservation and educational mission of Historic RittenhouseTown.
Guests will enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers, roasted corn, baked beans, and other classic barbecue favorites, all prepared over open flames in the historic hearth kitchens throughout the site. The sights, sounds, and aromas of crackling fires and freshly cooked food will create an atmosphere that feels both timeless and welcoming.
Our hearth cooks will showcase the skill and craftsmanship of traditional open fire cooking, using cast iron cookware, grilling methods, and live flame preparation techniques similar to those used by early American families and communities. This event offers a rare opportunity to experience how meals were once prepared before modern kitchens while enjoying the comfort foods everyone knows and loves.
Visitors will also learn about the role of hearth cooking in early American daily life, when open fires served as the center of the home for cooking, warmth, and community gathering. Throughout the day, interpreters will share the history of food preparation, cooking tools, and communal meals that shaped life in the 18th century.
From flame grilled favorites to the rich atmosphere of a historic village gathering, the RittenhouseTown Wide BBQ offers a delicious celebration of history, community, and hospitality. Whether you are a history enthusiast, a lover of classic barbecue, or simply looking for a unique outdoor dining experience, this event promises great food, lively conversation, and unforgettable flavors.
May 31 for a one-of-a-kind Pizza Night cooked in a historic 1753 beehive oven, where old-world cooking meets modern flavor for a memorable afternoon into dinner experience. For $25 per person, guests will enjoy freshly made brick oven personal pizza prepared in one of the property’s most unique historic features, a working 18th-century beehive oven. Our Hearth cooks will bring their signature expertise in brick oven fire pizzas to this special event, blending traditional craftsmanship with bold, delicious flavors. Using the intense heat and distinctive cooking style of the historic beehive oven, pizzas will be prepared much like they would have been centuries ago, crispy, smoky, and full of character. Drinks will be served by Young American Hard Cider & Tasting Room, adding the perfect pairing to this historic dining experience. Guests can enjoy thoughtfully crafted beverages alongside their meal, bringing together local flavor and community collaboration in a truly memorable setting.
Guests will also learn about the history and function of the 1753 beehive oven, an essential part of early American domestic life, where families baked bread, roasted meats, and prepared meals for entire households. This event offers a rare opportunity to see this historic oven in action while enjoying food that celebrates both heritage and hospitality. From handcrafted dough to fresh toppings and fire-baked perfection, Pizza Night offers a delicious connection between past and present. Whether you are a history lover, a pizza enthusiast, or simply looking for a unique dining experience, this evening promises great food, warm company, and unforgettable flavor.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!