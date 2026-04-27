Hearth Week: Historic Cooking & Modern Connection, A Celebration of Fire, Flavor & History!

Sunday, May 24, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM for an afternoon of history, hearth cooking, and hands-on colonial experiences—all completely free to attend!

Step back in time as our talented historical demonstrators bring the past to life through traditional foodways and craftsmanship. Watch Kelly Brennan, our Open Hearth Specialist, and Frank Buatti, Culinary Hearth Cook Interpreter, prepare authentic colonial dishes over an open flame, showcasing the techniques and flavors that shaped early American kitchens. Michael Carver, The Colonial Brewer, will demonstrate the art of colonial brewing and share the history behind early American beer-making traditions.

Guests will have the chance to enjoy Flame Forged Food & Drink, featuring Traditional Philadelphia Pepper Pot Soup, Welsh Griddle Cakes, and colonial brewed beer inspired by 18th-century recipes. These dishes reflect the rich cultural influences that helped shape Philadelphia’s culinary heritage.

Beyond the hearth, visitors can explore our Historic Homestead Tours and learn about the lives of those who once lived and worked on the property. Families and children can enjoy classic Lawn Games, while creative minds can try their hand at the traditional craft of Paper Making.

Whether you are a history enthusiast, a food lover, or simply looking for a unique way to spend Memorial Day weekend, this event offers something for everyone. Come celebrate community, culture, and craftsmanship with us!