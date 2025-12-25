Hearthstone Historic House Museum Membership

Offered by
Valid until February 20, 2027
• Unlimited free regular tour admission for one
• Discounted and complimentary tickets for special events
• Invitation to the annual Holiday Party held the first Sunday in December
• 10% gift shop discount (please provide your confirmation email at check out)
Valid until February 20, 2027
• Unlimited free regular tour admission for two
• Discounted and complimentary tickets for special events
• Invitation for two to tour annual Holiday Party held the first Sunday in December
• 10% gift shop discount (please provide your confirmation email at check out)
Valid until February 20, 2027
• Unlimited free regular tour admission for all individuals in the same household
• Discounted and complimentary tickets for special events
• Invitation for four to our annual Holiday Party held the first Sunday in December
• 10% gift shop discount (please provide your confirmation email at check out)
Valid until February 20, 2027
• Unlimited free regular tour admission for two
• Six one-time use guest passes for regular daytime tours
• Discounted and complimentary tickets for special events
• Invitation for four to our annual Holiday Party held the first Sunday in December
• 10% gift shop discount (please provide your confirmation email at check out)
Valid until February 20, 2027
• Eight one-time use guest passes for regular daytime tours
• Behind-the-scenes tour for 10 guests
• Invitation for four to our annual Holiday Party held the first Sunday in December
Valid until February 20, 2027
• Unlimited free regular tour admission for two
• Ten one-time use guest passes for regular daytime tours
• Behind-the-scenes tour for ten guests
• Invitation for four to our annual Holiday Party held the first Sunday in December
• 10% gift shop discount (please provide your confirmation email at check out)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!