The MedSmarter Foundation's HEArtistic Project Launch & Anniversary Benefit Gala
The Westin Atlanta Gwinnett 6450 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Duluth, GA 30097, USA
General Admission - Adult
$99
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala.
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala.
General Admission - Couple
$189
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala.
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala.
General Admission - Students / Seniors
$89
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala.
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala.
Group Table for 10
$1,500
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala. Includes announcement & recognition of support.
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala. Includes announcement & recognition of support.
TITLE SPONSOR
$15,000
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala. Includes announcement & recognition of support.
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala. Includes announcement & recognition of support.
Platinum
$10,000
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala. Includes announcement & recognition of support.
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala. Includes announcement & recognition of support.
Gold
$5,000
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala. Includes announcement & recognition of support.
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala. Includes announcement & recognition of support.
Silver
$3,000
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala. Includes announcement & recognition of support.
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala. Includes announcement & recognition of support.
Bronze
$1,000
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala. Includes announcement & recognition of support.
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala. Includes announcement & recognition of support.
Host Comittee
$2,500
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala. Includes announcement & recognition of support.
Must register before Gala dates/no walk-ins * Please note when completing your checkout Zeffy includes a voluntary 15% surcharge to each sale, this is an optional charge by Zeffy which can be adjusted or taken off completely and has no affiliation with MSF or the Gala. Includes announcement & recognition of support.
Add a donation for Medsmarter Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!