Heartland District - Western Rivers Fall D-Train 2025

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Marriott Salad, Caesar Salad, Tomato and Buffalo Mozzarella Salad, Antipasto Display, Pan Seared Chicken with Herb Tomato and Roasted Garlic, Grilled Pesto Salmon with Creamy Polenta, Cheese Tortellini with Roasted Vegetables, Olive Oil & Garlic Saffron Broth, Artisan Breads and Garlic Bread, Tiramisu & Cannolis
Marriott Salad, Caesar Salad, Tomato and Buffalo Mozzarella Salad, Antipasto Display, Pan Seared Chicken with Herb Tomato and Roasted Garlic, Grilled Pesto Salmon with Creamy Polenta, Cheese Tortellini with Roasted Vegetables, Olive Oil & Garlic Saffron Broth, Artisan Breads and Garlic Bread, Tiramisu & Cannolis
Tangle of Mixed Greens with Two Dressings, Roasted Yukon Potato Salad with Green Onions, Eggs & Chipotle Ranch Dressing, Fresh Fruit Salad, Hamburgers (Turkey and Boca Burgers available on request), Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast, Baked Beans, Corn on the Cob, Steak Fries and Kaiser Rolls, Sliced Tomatoes, Market Basket of Local Lettuce, Selection of sliced Cheeses, Bermuda Onions and Kosher Style Pickles, Apple Pie & Pecan Pie
Featured Soup of the Day, Tossed Mixed Greens and Seasonal Accompaniments & House Dressing, Penne Pasta Salad, Vegetable Slaw with Crème Fraiche & Mustard Dressing, Roasted Yukon Potato Salad with Green Onions, Eggs with Chipotle Ranch, Sliced Virginia Ham, Roasted Smoked Turkey Breast, Roast Peppered Sirloin of Beef, Aged Salami, Sliced Emmenthal Wisconsin Cheddar and Smoked Provolone Cheeses, Market Basket of Local Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Bermuda Onions and Kosher Style Pickles, Grain Mustard and Mayonnaise, Rustic French and Italian Bread Presentation, Jumbo Baked Cookies and Brownies
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