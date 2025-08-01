Heartland District - Western Rivers Fall D-Train 2025

Tangle of Mixed Greens with Two Dressings, Roasted Yukon Potato Salad with Green Onions, Eggs & Chipotle Ranch Dressing, Fresh Fruit Salad, Hamburgers (Turkey and Boca Burgers available on request), Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast, Baked Beans, Corn on the Cob, Steak Fries and Kaiser Rolls, Sliced Tomatoes, Market Basket of Local Lettuce, Selection of sliced Cheeses, Bermuda Onions and Kosher Style Pickles, Apple Pie & Pecan Pie