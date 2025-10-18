Heartland Ministries

Hosted by

Heartland Ministries

About this event

Heartland Fall Festival Admissions

3350 US-17 N

Bowling Green, FL 33834, USA

FREE - General Admission
Free

General admission - All general play areas including Jumping Pillow, Farm Train, Playground Area, Duck Races, Hayride, Games, Rat Rollers, etc.

Blast Zone - 10 shots
$5.35

Includes Sales Tax.

Enjoy the blast zone area where you can shoot water bottles at targets at speeds up to 200 MPH!

Blast Zone - 24 shots
$10.70

Includes Sales Tax.

Enjoy the blast zone area where you can shoot water bottles at targets at speeds up to 200 MPH!

Battle Zone - 5 minutes
$3.21

Includes Sales Tax.

Enjoy the battle zone area where you can get in and shoot eachother with nerf balls!

Pumpkin - Mini
$1.50
Pumpkin - Field Trip (Pie)
$2.50
Pumpkin - Small
$6
Pumpkin - Med
$9
Pumpkin - Large
$12
Pumpkin - Heirloom
$5
Add a donation for Heartland Ministries

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!