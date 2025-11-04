Heartland Field Trip Days - Schools

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About this event
Bowling Green, FL 33834, USA
$
The Base Field Trip price includes the following:
-Unlimited access to the Playground Zone including slides, tetherball, rat rollers, corn hole, tire mountain, tire swings, spider web, human foosball, checkers, ball zone and more.
-Unlimited access on the Jumbo Jumper
-Hayride around the property
Includes Base Package plus a small pumpkin for each child
Includes Base, Pumpkin, Choice of three activities or snacks (Blast Zone, Battle Zone, Farm Train, Shaved Ice, Cotton Candy or Kettle Corn) and meal choice (Hot dog, Hamburger or Cheeseburger, Chips & Drink)
Includes Sales Tax.
Enjoy the blast zone area where you can shoot water bottles at targets at speeds up to 200 MPH!
Includes Sales Tax.
Enjoy the blast zone area where you can shoot water bottles at targets at speeds up to 200 MPH!
Includes Sales Tax.
Enjoy the battle zone area where you can get in and shoot eachother with nerf balls!
Hot Dog Meal served with chips & a drink.
Hamburger Meal served with chips & a drink.
Cheeseburger Meal served with chips & a drink.
Individual Size Kettle Corn
Individual Size Cotton Candy
Shaved Ice
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