Heartland Ministries
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Heartland Ministries

About this event

Sales closed

Heartland Field Trip Days - Schools

3350 US-17 N

Bowling Green, FL 33834, USA

Add a donation for Heartland Ministries

$

Base Package
$7

The Base Field Trip price includes the following:

-Unlimited access to the Playground Zone including slides, tetherball, rat rollers, corn hole, tire mountain, tire swings, spider web, human foosball, checkers, ball zone and more. 

-Unlimited access on the Jumbo Jumper

-Hayride around the property

Pumpkin Package
$10

Includes Base Package plus a small pumpkin for each child

All Inclusive Package
$20

Includes Base, Pumpkin, Choice of three activities or snacks (Blast Zone, Battle Zone, Farm Train, Shaved Ice, Cotton Candy or Kettle Corn) and meal choice (Hot dog, Hamburger or Cheeseburger, Chips & Drink)

(Add-on) Blast Zone - 5 Shots
$2

Includes Sales Tax.

Enjoy the blast zone area where you can shoot water bottles at targets at speeds up to 200 MPH!

(Add-on) Battle Zone - 5 Minutes
$2

Includes Sales Tax.

Enjoy the blast zone area where you can shoot water bottles at targets at speeds up to 200 MPH!

(Add-on) Farm Train
$2

Includes Sales Tax.

Enjoy the battle zone area where you can get in and shoot eachother with nerf balls!

Hot Dog Meal
$5.50

Hot Dog Meal served with chips & a drink.

Hamburger Meal
$7.50

Hamburger Meal served with chips & a drink.

Cheeseburger Meal
$8

Cheeseburger Meal served with chips & a drink.

Kettle Corn
$2

Individual Size Kettle Corn

Cotton Candy
$2

Individual Size Cotton Candy

Shaved Ice
$2

Shaved Ice

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!