Heartland Counseling Services Inc

Hosted by

Heartland Counseling Services Inc

About this event

Heartland's Fresh Starts & Fairways Golf Outing

497 Golf Rd

South Sioux City, NE 68776, USA

Basic Team of 4
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Grab your foursome and hit the course! A basic team of four includes green fees for all players and a great day of golf for a great cause.

Bronze Team of 4
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Team of 4
  • Advantage Activities Pass/free game play
  • 4 Pick-A-Prize tickets
Silver Team of 4
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Team of 4
  • Advantage Activities Pass/free game play
  • 2 mulligans
  • 4 Pick-A-Prize tickets
  • 1 Hole Sponsor sign
Lunch or Dinner Sponsor (Silver Team Benefits)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsor lunch or dinner and get prime marketing exposure on Facebook, website & at the event!

Plus all the Silver Team benefits:

  • Team of 4
  • Advantage Activities Pass/free game play
  • 2 mulligans
  • 4 Pick-A-Prize tickets
  • 1 Hole Sponsor sign
Gold Team of 4
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Team of 4
  • Advantage Activities Pass/free game play
  • 2 mulligans
  • 4 Pick-A-Prize tickets
  • 4 drink tickets
  • 2x Hole Sponsor signs
Eagle Sponsorship - Team of 4
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Team of 4
  • Recognition in marketing material
  • Media announcement, Facebook
  • 4 Pick-a-Prize tickets
  • Advantage Activities Pass/free game play
  • 2 mulligans for the team
  • 4 drink tickets
  • 2 Hole Sponsor signs
Presenting Sponsor - 2x Teams of 4
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • ALL of the Eagle Sponsor benefits, PLUS:
  • Prime recognition in all marketing material
  • Special press release recognizing support
  • Additional Team of 4 golfers (2 teams total)
  • Additional 4 drink tickets (8 tickets total)
Hole-in-One Sponsor - no team included
$500

Prime marketing exposure on and off the course via Facebook, website & at the event!

Hole Sponsor - no team included
$200

Sponsorship sign on the tee box and opportunity to host a game and/or give out items while you network with all the golfers at the event.

Pin Prize Sponsor- no team included
$100

We’ll have signage thanking you at the event with your company logo on it!

Putting Green Sponsor - no team included
$600

Take over the Putting Green! All of the golfers will get to visit you. Includes sponsorship sign & Facebook shout-out.

Add a donation for Heartland Counseling Services Inc

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