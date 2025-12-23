Heartland's Fresh Starts & Fairways Golf Outing

Hosted by
About this event
Grab your foursome and hit the course! A basic team of four includes green fees for all players and a great day of golf for a great cause.
Sponsor lunch or dinner and get prime marketing exposure on Facebook, website & at the event!
Plus all the Silver Team benefits:
Prime marketing exposure on and off the course via Facebook, website & at the event!
Sponsorship sign on the tee box and opportunity to host a game and/or give out items while you network with all the golfers at the event.
We’ll have signage thanking you at the event with your company logo on it!
Take over the Putting Green! All of the golfers will get to visit you. Includes sponsorship sign & Facebook shout-out.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!