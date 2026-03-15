Heartline's Wonderfully Made Silent Auction

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1515 Provident Dr, Suite 180, Warsaw, IN 46580, USA
Starting bid
Fly high over Warsaw in a helicopter! Gift certificate is for a 20-minute helicopter ride for the winning bidder plus up to one guest. Details are to be arranged with the item donor, Flyin' Brian.
MARKET VALUE: $500
DONATED BY: Oldies WIOE
WINNER: Claim Gift Certificate from staff member after the event
Starting bid
Go IRISH! Grab these two tickets & root on Notre Dame in their home game against Stanford on October 10th, 2026. Tickets will be emailed to the winning bidder when they are released in July 2026.
MARKET VALUE: $360
DONATED BY: Noah Cole
WINNER: Tickets will be sent to the email address entered
Starting bid
Enjoy a lake getaway close to home with a 2-night stay at Oakwood Resort, located on Lake Wawasee in Syracuse, Indiana.
MARKET VALUE: $360
DONATED BY: Oakwood Resort
WINNER: Claim vouchers from staff member after the event
Starting bid
Summer party on the horizon? An anniversary or a birthday? Maybe a graduation? This catering package includes Saucy's Signature Charcuterie Platter and a Smoked Meat Package that serves 45 guests (choose pulled pork or shredded chicken, includes buns & signature sauce). Also includes a few bonus goodies (see table). Catering details are to be arranged with Saucy's.
MARKET VALUE: $500
DONATED BY: Saucy's Catering
WINNER: Claim gift certificate/bundle from staff member after the event
Starting bid
Is a new baby on the horizon? Have a friend or family member expecting? Let Signature Studio capture those precious newborn moments. This gift certificate is for a 30-45 minute session focused on the baby in a single setting, and includes 5 digital files. Signature Studio will work with you and your preferences to ensure the style, colors, etc. fit your preferences. Also comes with a 3-photo matted frame. Details are to be arranged with the item donor.
MARKET VALUE: $325
DONATED BY: Signature Studio (Winona Lake, IN)
WINNER: Claim gift certificate/bundle from staff member after the event
Starting bid
How does a sparkly clean house sound? This gift certificate is for a ONE-TIME Basic Cleaning Service, including kitchen, living room, 1 bedroom, and 1 bathroom. The session will involve 2 team members from JT Services group cleaning for up to 1.5 hours. This gift certificate is valid through April 30, 2027. Details are to be arranged with the item donor.
MARKET VALUE: $120
DONATED BY: JT Services Group
WINNER: Claim gift certificate from staff member after the event
Starting bid
Got boxes of old files taking up space? Take spring cleaning to a whole new level with this Speedy Shred Document Destruction Package from Barker Storage & Archives. This gift certificate covers $150 worth of paper shredding (no CD's, floppy disks, or x-rays please), and is valid through April 2027. Details are to be arranged with the item donor.
MARKET VALUE: $150
DONATED BY: Barker Storage & Archives
WINNER: Claim gift certificate from staff member after the event
Starting bid
Whether you're a painting pro or a newbie looking to try it for fun, a painting class with Laura Murphy (Secret Studio in the Woods) will have you enjoying the process and walking away with a painting you're proud of. This package includes a painting class for TWO (can be a private session or can be used to join a scheduled group class), and also comes with a Kids' Bob Ross Paint Kit valued at $50. To claim, return the canvas to Laura.
MARKET VALUE: $170
DONATED BY: Laura Murphy Wildwood (Secret Studio in the Woods)
WINNER: Claim bundle from staff member after the event
Starting bid
YUM! Get your BBQ on without having to fire up the smoker with this bundle from Do Good BBQ (Warsaw, IN) - bundle includes THREE $25 gift certificates, along with a Do Good BBQ T-shirt (can be exchanged for a different size at Do Good BBQ).
MARKET VALUE: $100
DONATED BY: Do Good BBQ
WINNER: Claim bundle from staff member after the event
Starting bid
This bundle from Grace College Athletics not only includes TWO Season Passes to all 2026-2027 Grace Athletics events (excluding tournaments), but also gets you your very own Sir Red Bobblehead! Other swag items include a Grace tshirt, Grace Athletics poster, a tote bag, and a planner.
MARKET VALUE: $150
DONATED BY: Grace College
WINNER: Claim bundle from staff member after the event
Starting bid
Let's get PATRIOTIC! Kick off our nation's 250th birthday in style with this stars & stripes themed party bundle. Includes: 2 flag-themed folding camp chairs with carry cases, a mid-size igloo cooler, 2 flag beach towels, a Firecracker Ice Pop pool float, a patriotic beach bag, a stars & stripes football, and a variety of patriotic party goodies.
MARKET VALUE: $150
DONATED BY: G&G Hauling & Excavating
WINNER: Claim bundle from staff member after the event
Starting bid
It's time to treat yourself! (Or maybe someone you love? Hello, Mother's Day!)
This bundle is PACKED with luxurious self-care essentials, from eye & lip masks to body butter & candles. Also includes a two-tier organizer to keep everything tidy & accessible.
MARKET VALUE: $130
DONATED BY: Kalie Toungate
WINNER: Claim bundle from staff member after the event
Starting bid
Get everyone outside & having FUN with this bundle of outdoor yard games! Whether its the GIANT Connect 4, the wooden Lawn Bowling game, bucket Yahtzee, or the massive Frisbee, this bundle is sure to make your next backyard gathering the best one yet.
MARKET VALUE: $130
DONATED BY: Sweetheimer Trash Removal
WINNER: Claim bundle from staff member after the event
Starting bid
This bundle includes a variety of items painted or created by local artist Amber Whitlock (Treasures by Treva). Items include a straw sun visor painted with an avocado design, canvas shoes (size 9) painted with a sunflower design, a canvas painting of hot air balloons, and a mini hand-crocheted whale.
MARKET VALUE: $120
DONATED BY: Amber Whitlock
WINNER: Claim bundle from staff member after the event
Starting bid
Get your car looking FRESH this spring with this auto care bundle. Includes an Armor All Car Care Kit bucket, a Car Wash kit with bucket, a selection of essential tools (ratchet set, interchangeable screwdriver, Stanley utility knife), and a $25 Auto Zone gift card.
MARKET VALUE: $100
DONATED BY: JoEllen & Charles Albertson
WINNER: Claim bundle from staff member after the event
Starting bid
This EXTRA LARGE, heavy-duty cutting board is not only amazing for your chopping needs - it is also a perfect display piece for your next entertaining occasion (hello, charcuterie board!). Hand crafted by local woodworker Derick Hostetler (Wretched Man Woodworking), this one-of-a-kind piece is sure to be a show-stopper.
MARKET VALUE: $90
DONATED BY: Derick Hostetler
WINNER: Claim from staff member after the event
Starting bid
Donated by Purdue University, this SIGNED 8x10 photo print shows Purdue Basketball coach Matt Painter in action. The print comes in a 12x18 gold frame with white mat. Bundle also includes a Boilermakers throw blanket & a long-sleeve Purdue t-shirt.
MARKET VALUE: $75
DONATED BY: Purdue University
WINNER: Claim bundle from staff member after the event
Starting bid
What "treasure" will YOU keep in this Treasure Box? Crafted by local woodworker Chuck Schumacher, this beautiful hinged mahogany wood box is currently filled with a variety of Lindt Lindor Chocolate Truffles. How's THAT for treasure??
MARKET VALUE: $70
DONATED BY: Chuck Schumacher
WINNER: Claim from staff member after the event
Starting bid
Add some variety to your Jam & Jelly game with this variety basket from local Farmer's Market favorite Philip Etner (The Pond at Lamppost Manor). Whether you gift some to friends or keep them all to yourself, this bundle is sure to make your summer more flavorful!
MARKET VALUE: $70
DONATED BY: Philip Etner
WINNER: Claim from staff member after the event
Starting bid
Where are all of the FEVER fans at?? This bundle sent straight from Fever headquarters includes a t-shirt signed by Fever player Bree Hall, along with swag like a flag banner, a string backpack, sunglasses, and more.
MARKET VALUE: $70
DONATED BY: Indiana Fever
WINNER: Claim from staff member after the event
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