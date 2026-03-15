Heartline's Wonderfully Made Silent Auction

Whether you're a painting pro or a newbie looking to try it for fun, a painting class with Laura Murphy (Secret Studio in the Woods) will have you enjoying the process and walking away with a painting you're proud of. This package includes a painting class for TWO (can be a private session or can be used to join a scheduled group class), and also comes with a Kids' Bob Ross Paint Kit valued at $50. To claim, return the canvas to Laura.





MARKET VALUE: $170

DONATED BY: Laura Murphy Wildwood (Secret Studio in the Woods)

WINNER: Claim bundle from staff member after the event