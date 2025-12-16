Imagine Well Being

Hosted by

Imagine Well Being

About this event

HeartMath: When the Heart Leads

Pay It Forward Donation
$20

This donation covers your participation and makes it possible for someone facing financial hardship to join. Thank you for extending generosity to others.

Suggested Donation
$10

This donation helps cover the essential costs of offering this event. We’re grateful for your support in keeping it sustainable.

Love Donation
$5

This option is intended for individuals who are currently experiencing financial hardship and find the standard donation a barrier.

Add a donation for Imagine Well Being

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!