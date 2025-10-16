Karin’s Horse Connection

Hearts & Hooves Sponsors 2026

“Running of the Horses” Presenting Sponsor item
“Running of the Horses” Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

“Running of the Horses” Presenting Sponsor - Exclusive - $5,000

Thank you SE Agricultural & Commercial Solutions!

  • Naming rights, e.g. “The (Your Name) Running of the Horses” Presenting Sponsor
  • Opportunity to help emcee at the event
  • Company logo on dedicated 6 ft x 4 ft banner displayed at event and moved to the barn for display through August 2027
  • Company logo on:
    • Shared event welcome and check-in area signage
    • Special edition Hearts & Hooves T-shirt
    • Event website (+ your web address linked)
  • Lead sponsorship announced in public relations media release, in media related interviews, event calendar posts & social media posts, reaching 5,000+ subscribers
  • Full-page ad in event program
  • 10 event entrance and drink tickets

Upon registration of your sponsorship, the system will ask you to input the names and details of your guests. This is very helpful to have prior to the event, but you can also put "-" or N/A for now, and we will get guest information closer to the date of the event.


NOTE: You do not need to make an additional contribution upon check-out.  To remove any surcharges simply click on the drop-down box, select "Other" and place "0" (zero) in the Contribution field.  

“No Limits” Premier Sponsor item
“No Limits” Premier Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

“No Limits” Premier Sponsor - 2 Available at $3,000

  • Company logo on dedicated 5 ft x 3 ft banner displayed at event and moved to the barn for display through August 2027
  • Company logo on:
    • Shared event welcome and check-in area signage
    • Special edition Hearts & Hooves T-shirt
    • Event website (+ your web address linked)
    • Social media posts, reaching 5,000+ subscribers
  • Half-page ad in event program.
  • 8 event entrance and drink tickets




  

“A Warm Welcome” Tent Sponsor item
“A Warm Welcome” Tent Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

“A Warm Welcome” Tent Sponsor - Exclusive -

1 Available at $2,500

  • Company logo on dedicated 3 ft x 3 ft banner displayed at event and moved to the Green Arena for display through August 2027
  • Opportunity to assist at welcome tent for guest check-in
  • Company logo on:
    • Shared event welcome and check-in area signage
    • Special edition Hearts & Hooves T-shirt
    • Event website (+ your web address linked)
    • Social media posts, reaching 5,000+ subscribers
  • Half-page ad in event program
  • 7 event entrance and drink tickets




  

“Pure Joy” Arena Sponsor item
“Pure Joy” Arena Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

“Pure Joy” Arena Sponsor - 7 Available at $2,000 each

  • Company logo on dedicated 3 ft x 3 ft banner displayed at event and moved to the Green Arena for display through August 2027
  • Company logo on:
    • Shared event welcome and check-in area signage
    • Special edition Hearts & Hooves T-shirt
    • Event website (+ your web address linked)
    • Social media posts, reaching 5,000+ subscribers
  • Quarter-page ad in event program
  • 6 event entrance and drink tickets




  

“Giddy’ Up” Bar Sponsor item
“Giddy’ Up” Bar Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

“Giddy’ Up” Bar Sponsors - 2 Available at $1,500 each

  • Company logo on dedicated 3 ft x 3 ft banner displayed at event and moved to the Green Arena for display through August 2027
  • Company logo on:
    • Shared event welcome and check-in area signage
    • Shared bar signage
    • Special edition Hearts & Hooves T-shirt
    • Event website (+ your web address linked)
    • Social media posts, reaching 5,000+ subscribers
  • 4 event entrance and drink tickets




  

“All Heart” Sponsor item
“All Heart” Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

“All Heart” Sponsor - 6 available at $1,000 each

  • Company logo on dedicated 3 ft x 3 ft banner displayed at event and moved to the Red Arena for display through August 2027
  • Company logo on:
    • Shared event welcome and check-in area signage
    • Event website (+ your web address linked)
    • Social media posts, reaching 5,000+ subscribers
  • Name listed on special edition Hearts & Hooves T-shirt
  • 2 event entrance and drink tickets




  

“Vault On!” Sponsor item
“Vault On!” Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

“Vault On!” Sponsors - $750/each

  • Name listed on special edition Hearts & Hooves T-shirt
  • Company logo on:
    • Shared event welcome and check-in area signage
    • Event website (+ your web address linked)
    • Social media posts, reaching 5,000+ subscribers
  • 2 event entrance and drink tickets

*This sponsorship does not come with a banner





  

