Hearts & Hooves Sponsors 2026

Hosted by
About this event
“Running of the Horses” Presenting Sponsor - Exclusive - $5,000
Thank you SE Agricultural & Commercial Solutions!
Upon registration of your sponsorship, the system will ask you to input the names and details of your guests. This is very helpful to have prior to the event, but you can also put "-" or N/A for now, and we will get guest information closer to the date of the event.
NOTE: You do not need to make an additional contribution upon check-out. To remove any surcharges simply click on the drop-down box, select "Other" and place "0" (zero) in the Contribution field.
“No Limits” Premier Sponsor - 2 Available at $3,000
“A Warm Welcome” Tent Sponsor - Exclusive -
1 Available at $2,500
“Pure Joy” Arena Sponsor - 7 Available at $2,000 each
“Giddy’ Up” Bar Sponsors - 2 Available at $1,500 each
“All Heart” Sponsor - 6 available at $1,000 each
“Vault On!” Sponsors - $750/each
*This sponsorship does not come with a banner
