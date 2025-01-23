Hearts & Hustle: Bridging Passions and Profits for 2025

Passion-fueled strategies for dreamers and doers ready to align love, life, and hustle for success in 2025.
Your ticket to connection, inspiration, and growth!
With The Heart Ticket, you’ll enjoy:
💖 Full access to the Hearts & Hustle event, including engaging sessions on relationship-building, aligning personal and professional goals, and creating your 2025 success plan.
💖 A candle-making activity to ignite creativity and bring home a handmade keepsake.
💖 Dynamic networking opportunities with entrepreneurs and executives ready to elevate their hustle.
Step into the room and leave with tools, insights, and connections to fuel your passion and profits in 2025!
💌 The Love Letter to Success
$99
A VIP journey blending love, business, and luxury, including exclusive gifts and access to premium insights. All benefits of The Heart Ticket, including event access, activities, and networking opportunities.
💎 A Luxe Love Box featuring premium gifts:
💎 Custom “Stay the Course” Journal to map out your 2025 goals and dreams.
💎 Decadent premium chocolates to indulge in.
💎 Exclusive “Relationship Blueprint” guides to foster connections, contracts, and community impact.
💎 A discovery Q&A session with Ronda Jackson, gaining direct insights from a transformational leader.
Walk away inspired, pampered, and equipped to turn your passion into profits like never before!
