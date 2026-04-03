Heart's Delight Roller Derby's Shop

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Heart’s Delight Roller Derby logo vinyl sticker. Weatherproof and perfect for repping your league anywhere.
PICK UP ONLY — 5/9 @ Home Bout!
Vinyl sticker featuring our motto, "Roll together! Rise together!" design. Weatherproof and perfect for showing your derby pride anywhere.
PICK UP ONLY — 5/9 @ Home Bout!
Skater Made!
Heart’s Delight logo buttons, crafted with love by one of our skaters, perfect for repping HDRD wherever you go.
PICK UP ONLY — 5/9 @ Home Bout!
Skater Made!
Roller derby buttons made with love by one of our skaters. Each button will be handpicked just for you!
Use code 2FOR5 at checkout for a special discount.
Minimum of 2 items required to use code.
PICK UP ONLY — 5/9 @ Home Bout!
Skater Made!
These cups and pots are handcrafted with love by one of our skaters, featuring heart-shaped details and derby wheel inspiration inside. Perfect for a beautiful succulent or a bold shot of espresso! Size varies but all around W3"xL3"xH2"
Each piece is one-of-a-kind and will be thoughtfully handpicked for you.
Dishwasher, microwave, food, and drink safe.
Plants not included.
PICK UP ONLY — 5/9 @ Home Bout!
Carry your essentials in style with this sturdy tote showcasing the HDRD design. Whether you’re heading to practice, a bout, or just out and about, this bag lets you rep Heart's Delight wherever you go.
PICK UP ONLY — 5/9 @ Home Bout!
Have your tote signed by the skaters and turn it into a one-of-a-kind keepsake from the bout!
Must be purchased with a tote.
PICK UP ONLY — 5/9 @ Home Bout!
“Roll Together, Rise Together” crop top for the ultimate Heart’s Delight fans. Wear it loud, wear it proud, because you’re part of the team too.
PICK UP ONLY — 5/9 @ Home Bout!
HDRD Logo Tee on a soft Bella+Canvas shirt. Perfect for fans of Heart’s Delight Roller Derby who want a comfy, everyday way to show their support.
PICK UP ONLY — 5/9 @ Home Bout!
Stay warm and rep Heart’s Delight in this ultra-comfy hoodie featuring the HDRD design. Perfect for game days, practice nights, and everyday derby pride.
PICK UP ONLY — 5/9 @ Home Bout!
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