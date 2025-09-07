Heart's Delight Roller Derby's Skater Dues

Offered by
• For skaters experiencing financial hardship.
• Choose this rate if paying more would cause you to miss essential expenses like rent, bills, food, or transportation.
• This tier ensures you can still participate without jeopardizing your stability.
• The expected monthly dues for most skaters.
• Choose this rate if you can reliably meet your basic expenses and have a little flexibility, but paying more might cause stress.
• This is the amount the league generally budgets around, helping us cover practice space, insurance, and operational costs.
• For skaters with some financial flexibility who want to contribute a little extra.
• Choose this rate if you can pay your essentials, enjoy occasional non-essential spending (dining out, entertainment, subscriptions, etc.), and still have room in your budget.
• Paying at this rate helps offset Supported Skater reduced dues and contributes to league sustainability.
• For skaters who can comfortably contribute beyond their own dues.
• Choose this rate if you are financially secure, able to meet your needs and wants, and can give generously without financial strain.
• Paying at this rate helps cover another skater’s dues for the month and directly strengthens the league by creating a more equitable, accessible community.
