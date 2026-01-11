VAREP N. Nevada Chapter

Hosted by

VAREP N. Nevada Chapter

About this event

Hearts for Heroes

975 Kirman Ave

Reno, NV 89502, USA

$25 Donation
$25

Your $25 donation allows specific needs to be covered in the care package. Every dollar goes toward bringing comfort, dignity, and a reminder of appreciation to those who have served our country.


Together, your generosity helps us turn compassion into action and brighten a veteran’s day in a very real and heartfelt way. 💙

$50 Donation
$50

Your $50 donation allows specific needs to be covered in the care package. Every dollar goes toward bringing comfort, dignity, and a reminder of appreciation to those who have served our country.


Together, your generosity helps us turn compassion into action and brighten a veteran’s day in a very real and heartfelt way. 💙

$100 Donation
$100

Your $100 donation allows specific needs to be covered in the care package. Every dollar goes toward bringing comfort, dignity, and a reminder of appreciation to those who have served our country.


Together, your generosity helps us turn compassion into action and brighten a veteran’s day in a very real and heartfelt way. 💙

$200 Donation
$200

Your $200 donation allows specific needs to be covered in the care package. Every dollar goes toward bringing comfort, dignity, and a reminder of appreciation to those who have served our country.


Together, your generosity helps us turn compassion into action and brighten a veteran’s day in a very real and heartfelt way. 💙

$500 Donation
$500

Your $500 donation allows specific needs to be covered in the care package. Every dollar goes toward bringing comfort, dignity, and a reminder of appreciation to those who have served our country.


Together, your generosity helps us turn compassion into action and brighten a veteran’s day in a very real and heartfelt way. 💙

Add a donation for VAREP N. Nevada Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!