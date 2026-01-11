Hearts for Heroes

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Your $25 donation allows specific needs to be covered in the care package. Every dollar goes toward bringing comfort, dignity, and a reminder of appreciation to those who have served our country.
Together, your generosity helps us turn compassion into action and brighten a veteran’s day in a very real and heartfelt way. 💙
Your $50 donation allows specific needs to be covered in the care package. Every dollar goes toward bringing comfort, dignity, and a reminder of appreciation to those who have served our country.
Together, your generosity helps us turn compassion into action and brighten a veteran’s day in a very real and heartfelt way. 💙
Your $100 donation allows specific needs to be covered in the care package. Every dollar goes toward bringing comfort, dignity, and a reminder of appreciation to those who have served our country.
Together, your generosity helps us turn compassion into action and brighten a veteran’s day in a very real and heartfelt way. 💙
Your $200 donation allows specific needs to be covered in the care package. Every dollar goes toward bringing comfort, dignity, and a reminder of appreciation to those who have served our country.
Together, your generosity helps us turn compassion into action and brighten a veteran’s day in a very real and heartfelt way. 💙
Your $500 donation allows specific needs to be covered in the care package. Every dollar goes toward bringing comfort, dignity, and a reminder of appreciation to those who have served our country.
Together, your generosity helps us turn compassion into action and brighten a veteran’s day in a very real and heartfelt way. 💙
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