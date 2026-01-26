Hearts for Hope Raffle Sales

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Show receipt to attendee to get physical tickets. Please keep your original stub, the winning ticket will be posted on the raffle board around 8:00 pm, must be present to win and show proof of matching ticket.
Show receipt to attendee to get physical tickets. Please keep your original stub, the winning ticket will be posted on the raffle board around 8:00 pm, must be present to win and show proof of matching ticket.
$
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