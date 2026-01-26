Northern Nevada Give Hope Foundation

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Northern Nevada Give Hope Foundation

About this raffle

Hearts for Hope Raffle Sales

5 Tickets
$20

Show receipt to attendee to get physical tickets. Please keep your original stub, the winning ticket will be posted on the raffle board around 8:00 pm, must be present to win and show proof of matching ticket.

25 Tickets
$100

Show receipt to attendee to get physical tickets. Please keep your original stub, the winning ticket will be posted on the raffle board around 8:00 pm, must be present to win and show proof of matching ticket.

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