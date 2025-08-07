Fort Wood Community Spouses' Club

Fort Wood Community Spouses' Club

Hearts In Action - Request for Support

Request a Sponsored FWCSC Membership
Free

Sign-up to receive notification if a donated FWCSC yearly membership is available.

Request a Sponsored FWCSC Monthly Membership Mixer Ticket
Free

Sign-up to receive notification if a donated membership mixer ticket is available.



NOTE: Limited to two times in a membership year.

Request Notification for the Mixer Meal Share Program
Free

Receive discreet notifications when leftover mixer food is available and arrange a meet up for delivery.

Request a "Helping Hand" Commissary GIft Card
Free

Request a “Helping Hand” commissary gift card to help make it through a tough spot. Gift card comes the a with a few recipes cards to help make easy and delicious meals. This program is for current FWCSC members only. Membership is verified before cards are gifted.


NOTE: Limited to three times in a membership year.

