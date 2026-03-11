Hearts in Bloom Luncheon

About this event
Bring your friend, family member, or significant other to learn about heart health and receive a discounted ticket price.
Registration includes :
• 1 vendor table
• Opportunity to distribute materials and resources
• Community engagement with attendees
Vendors wishing to attend the luncheon program may purchase a separate luncheon ticket.
*If you are a nonprofit Organization. please contact us.
For businesses or organizations promoting products or services.
Includes:
• Vendor table
• Opportunity to promote products or services
• Brand visibility at the event
Vendors wishing to attend the luncheon program may purchase a separate luncheon ticket.
This reserved table for six (6) is perfect for friends, family, or colleagues looking to enjoy great food, meaningful conversation, and an inspiring atmosphere focused on heart health and community impact.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!