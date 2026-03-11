Hearts of Valor Inc

Hosted by

Hearts of Valor Inc

About this event

Hearts in Bloom Luncheon

18636 Mentmore Blvd

Land O' Lakes, FL 34638, USA

General Admission
$35
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Couples Ticket
$60

Bring your friend, family member, or significant other to learn about heart health and receive a discounted ticket price.

Community Vendor
$50

Registration includes :
• 1 vendor table
• Opportunity to distribute materials and resources
• Community engagement with attendees



Vendors wishing to attend the luncheon program may purchase a separate luncheon ticket.


*If you are a nonprofit Organization. please contact us.

Corporate Vendor
$100

For businesses or organizations promoting products or services.

Includes:
• Vendor table
• Opportunity to promote products or services
• Brand visibility at the event


  • Wellness brands
  • Insurance companies
  • Local businesses

Vendors wishing to attend the luncheon program may purchase a separate luncheon ticket.

Table for 6
$180

This reserved table for six (6) is perfect for friends, family, or colleagues looking to enjoy great food, meaningful conversation, and an inspiring atmosphere focused on heart health and community impact.

Add a donation for Hearts of Valor Inc

$

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