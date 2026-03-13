



Join us for a soul-stirring day at the TLC Sanctuary, where horses help us remember who we are and why we are here. Hearts in Harmony is a deeply intimate fundraising event limited to just 10 participants, crafted for those who crave connection, restoration, and to be surrounded by God's creation.

Step into a space where time slows down and creation speaks.

Participant tickets: $120.00

Ticket Includes (for Participants - $120):

20-minute Equine Craniosacral Session with the sanctuary horses. Morning and afternoon sessions available.

Hands-on Horse Connection Workshop

Guided Sanctuary Tour (meet the cows, goats, donkeys, turkeys, sheep, peacocks, chickens & more)

Peaceful Walking Trails around the pond and property

Oak Creek access for quiet reflection

Photo opportunities with the animals and scenic views

Journaling + Reflection Time in nature

A delicious lunch!



