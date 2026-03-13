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About this event
$
Join us for a soul-stirring day at the TLC Sanctuary, where horses help us remember who we are and why we are here. Hearts in Harmony is a deeply intimate fundraising event limited to just 10 participants, crafted for those who crave connection, restoration, and to be surrounded by God's creation.
Step into a space where time slows down and creation speaks.
Participant tickets: $120.00
Ticket Includes (for Participants - $120):
20-minute Equine Craniosacral Session with the sanctuary horses. Morning and afternoon sessions available.
Hands-on Horse Connection Workshop
Guided Sanctuary Tour (meet the cows, goats, donkeys, turkeys, sheep, peacocks, chickens & more)
Peaceful Walking Trails around the pond and property
Oak Creek access for quiet reflection
Photo opportunities with the animals and scenic views
Journaling + Reflection Time in nature
A delicious lunch!
Join us for a soul-stirring day at the TLC Sanctuary, where horses help us remember who we are and why we are here. Hearts in Harmony is a deeply intimate fundraising event limited to just 10 participants, crafted for those who crave connection, restoration, and to be surrounded by God's creation.
Step into a space where time slows down and creation speaks.
Observer tickets: $70.00
Hands-on Horse Connection Workshop
Guided Sanctuary Tour (meet the cows, goats, donkeys, turkeys, sheep, peacocks, chickens & more)
Peaceful Walking Trails around the pond and property
Oak Creek access for quiet reflection
Photo opportunities with the animals and scenic views
Journaling + Reflection Time in nature
A delicious lunch!
$70.00 (Observer ticket) Everything besides Craniosacral Session
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