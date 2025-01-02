Hearts in Harmony Valentines Day Partner Yoga

This ticket includes the admission of 2 people. This will include horsdeurves, buffet, dessert l, and one hour of open bar. This includes bonding games and partner yoga. Optional extras can be bought upon arrival such as couples massage and our vendors that will be selling Valentines gifts 🎁 Dress is comfy and casual. You can bring a change of clothes, and your yoga mat, however yoga mats will be provided.

