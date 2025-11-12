Hearts of Gold Gala Fundraiser

Join us for an unforgettable evening where elegance meets purpose. The Hearts of Gold Gala is a celebration of love, community, and generosity, created to support the continued care of our Temple space.





Enjoy a beautifully curated night featuring live music and entertainment, a deliciously prepared meal, and the excitement of raffle prize drawings throughout the evening. Guests are invited to dress in their finest, adorned in elegance and intention, as we come together to uplift the Temple and one another.





This special is an opportunity to celebrate with heart, give with purpose, and create lasting memories in a space rooted in connection and care.





We look forward to welcoming you for an evening filled with warmth, joy, and Hearts of Gold. 💛