Hearts of Grace Foundation T-Shirt – Wear Your Heart, Share the Grace

Join us in spreading love, compassion, and hope!

This soft pink Hearts of Grace Foundation T-shirt is more than just apparel – it’s a symbol of kindness and service to our community.





✨ Features:





Classic fit, unisex style

Soft cotton blend

Signature Hearts of Grace logo with gold cross and hearts

Available in sizes S–3XL

$27 for 2x and above





💝 100% of proceeds support Hearts of Grace programs including Grace Packs (hygiene kits & food), community events, veterans support, and outreach for seniors, women, and youth.





When you wear this shirt, you help carry our mission:

Guided by Grace, Serving with Love.



