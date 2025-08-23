Hearts of Grace Foundation T-Shirt – Wear Your Heart, Share the Grace

Offered by
This soft pink Hearts of Grace Foundation T-shirt is more than just apparel – it’s a symbol of kindness and service to our community.
✨ Features:
$27 for 2x and above
💝 100% of proceeds support Hearts of Grace programs including Grace Packs (hygiene kits & food), community events, veterans support, and outreach for seniors, women, and youth.
When you wear this shirt, you help carry our mission:
Guided by Grace, Serving with Love.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!