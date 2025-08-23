Hearts of Grace Foundation

Hearts of Grace Foundation

Hearts of Grace Foundation T-Shirt – Wear Your Heart, Share the Grace

$25

Join us in spreading love, compassion, and hope!

This soft pink Hearts of Grace Foundation T-shirt is more than just apparel – it’s a symbol of kindness and service to our community.


✨ Features:


  • Classic fit, unisex style
  • Soft cotton blend
  • Signature Hearts of Grace logo with gold cross and hearts
  • Available in sizes S–3XL

$27 for 2x and above


💝 100% of proceeds support Hearts of Grace programs including Grace Packs (hygiene kits & food), community events, veterans support, and outreach for seniors, women, and youth.


When you wear this shirt, you help carry our mission:

Guided by Grace, Serving with Love.


