Hearts Of Horse Haven "Christmas in July"

5 Bejeweled Silver-Plated Ornaments Set
Heart
Snowflake
Tree
Spire
Cross
LENOX - Sparkle & Scroll Ornaments Set
Santa
Angel
Reindeer
Tree
Heart
Bell
3 Piece Cutlery set includes a Meat Fork, Serving Spoon, and Slotted Spoon, for serving your holiday meals.
The Spode Christmas Tree has graced tables all over the world since 1938. The pattern features a green banded traditional Christmas tree design. Each year this beautifully classic pattern adds many new dinnerware, accessories and giftware to it's range. There is no better holiday tradition than the gift of Spode Christmas Tree. Introduced in 2012, the Appetizer Plate comes beautifully gift boxed with a cheese knife.
5-Piece Mug and Coaster Set in Tin box.
Spode Christmas Tree Gold 9 Inch Soup Plate, Set of 4 - New
Spode is well-known for its unique yet functional shapes in dinnerware. Each soup plate in the set of 4 is a generous-sized rimmed bowl perfect for an individual serving of soup or pasta. The soup plates are made of Spode imperialware, high-quality earthenware. Gift boxed.
This 6.75" Square Bowl is a great size for an individual serving of anything from cereal to fruit to ice cream.
This 12.5" Square Handled Platter easily holds a roast but could also serve a dessert or vegetables.
8" Round Serving Bowl
Trivet - 8" Heat Resistant Porcelain Christmas Holiday Tabletop Protector
12" dip dish
11-1/2" Open Vegetable Large Serving Bowl Dish
Stacking Bowls Set Of 4 Stackable 5.5"
Round covered deep dish
2 qt size
Sentiment Oval Rim Dish 12.75"
15" Lasagna Dish. Comes with 2 matching mitts instead of just square potholders.
10" square serving bowl
Four 12oz cups
Salt & Pepper Grinder
Pierced Hexagonial 8" Bowl
4 Stemless Wine Glasses 16oz
14" Christmas Tree Dish
6" Candy, Nut, cookie Santa Bowl
3-Piece Divided Serving Dish
Lenox Cheerful Tree Ornament - New in Box - 868120
2022 Baby First Christmas ornament
Set of two finger tip towels with Christmas design
Department store figurine.
This light-up department store figurine is crafted in creamy porcelain and is softly illuminated from the inside to create a cozy atmosphere. It's hand-decorated with 24k gold accents for a shining finish. A truly charming addition to your Mistletoe Park Village Traditions collection, or any Christmas mantel display! 6.5" high
Set of four, battery operated decorator trees.
Create a cozy winter scene with our Mistletoe Park Village Traditions collection. This light-up church figurine is crafted in creamy porcelain and is softly illuminated from the inside to create a warm, glowing atmosphere. Complete with 24k gold accents for a beautiful finish. 8.5"
Musical Carolers
Christmas Ornaments, Set of 4. Each piece comes in its own box. These small adorable porcelain ornaments are a delightful way to decorate your tree. This 4-piece set includes a Penguin, Teddy Bear, Santa and Christmas Tree.
Set of four battery operated decoration trees.
Spode Christmas Tree 12-Piece Dinnerware Set (Service for 4) with Box
Dinner plate 10 1/2"
Salad plate 7 3/4"
Mug height 3 1/4"
The Spode Christmas Tree Pedestal Goblets set includes four 16-ounce glasses, each adorned with the iconic Christmas Tree pattern and elegant gold rims. These festive goblets are perfect for celebrating the holiday season, adding a touch of classic charm to your table setting. Crafted with care, they combine traditional design with a luxurious finish, making them a delightful addition to your holiday décor.
Table runner with 4 matching placemats.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing