Hearts Of Horse Haven "Christmas in July"

Boxed Christmas Ornaments - Lenox
Boxed Christmas Ornaments - Lenox item
Boxed Christmas Ornaments - Lenox
$75

5 Bejeweled Silver-Plated Ornaments Set

Heart

Snowflake

Tree

Spire

Cross

Boxed Christmas Ornaments - Lenox
Boxed Christmas Ornaments - Lenox
$100

LENOX - Sparkle & Scroll Ornaments Set

Santa

Angel

Reindeer

Tree

Heart

Bell



Music From Heaven Above - Boxed -Lenox
Music From Heaven Above - Boxed -Lenox
$75
  • Height: 11 7/8 in
  • Style: 833600
  • Intro Date: 2013
  • Retired Piece
Angelic Honor - Boxed - Lenox
Angelic Honor - Boxed - Lenox
$75
  • Height: 12 1/4 in
  • Style: 856749
  • Intro Date: 2016
  • Retired Piece
Symphony Of The Angels-2015 - Boxed - Lenox
Symphony Of The Angels-2015 - Boxed - Lenox
$75
  • Height: 11 1/2 in
  • Style: 852904
  • Intro Date: 2015
  • Retired Piece
Glad Tidings - Boxed - Lenox
Glad Tidings - Boxed - Lenox
$40
  • Height: 7 1/2 in
  • Style: 84388
  • Retired Piece
Believe Angel-Musical - Boxed - Lenox
Believe Angel-Musical - Boxed - Lenox
$75
  • Height: 9 1/2 in
  • Style: 863045
  • Intro Date: 2016
  • Retired Piece
Springtime Angel - Boxed - Lenox
Springtime Angel - Boxed - Lenox
$75
  • Height: 8 3/4 in
  • Style: 855244
  • Intro Date: 2019
  • Retired Piece
Shannon Of Ireland - Boxed - Lenox
Shannon Of Ireland - Boxed - Lenox
$400
  • Height: 9 1/2 in
  • Style: 870554
  • Intro Date: 2018
  • Retired Piece
Light The Way With Hope-Lit - Boxed - Lenox
Light The Way With Hope-Lit - Boxed - Lenox
$75
  • Height: 9 1/2 in
  • Style: 838374
  • Intro Date: 2013
  • Retired Piece
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$25


  • Voite Lamp & Shade
  • Height: 9 7/8 in
  • Earthenware
  • Crafted In China / Malaysia / England
  • Hand Wash
  • NO BOX
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$50

3 Piece Cutlery set includes a Meat Fork, Serving Spoon, and Slotted Spoon, for serving your holiday meals.

SPODE Christmas Tree collection
SPODE Christmas Tree collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree collection
$15

The Spode Christmas Tree has graced tables all over the world since 1938. The pattern features a green banded traditional Christmas tree design. Each year this beautifully classic pattern adds many new dinnerware, accessories and giftware to it's range. There is no better holiday tradition than the gift of Spode Christmas Tree. Introduced in 2012, the Appetizer Plate comes beautifully gift boxed with a cheese knife.

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$25

5-Piece Mug and Coaster Set in Tin box.


SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$200

Spode Christmas Tree Gold 9 Inch Soup Plate, Set of 4 - New

Spode is well-known for its unique yet functional shapes in dinnerware. Each soup plate in the set of 4 is a generous-sized rimmed bowl perfect for an individual serving of soup or pasta. The soup plates are made of Spode imperialware, high-quality earthenware. Gift boxed. 

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$20

 This 6.75" Square Bowl is a great size for an individual serving of anything from cereal to fruit to ice cream.

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$50

This 12.5" Square Handled Platter easily holds a roast but could also serve a dessert or vegetables.

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$50

  • Features

    • Cranberry Server with Slotted Spoon - 8"
    • Dishwasher Safe
    • Coordinates with the entire Spode Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$50
  • Charming Holiday Design: This 17-inch Christmas serving platter features Spode's renowned Christmas Tree motif with a distinctive two-tone red border, making it a delightful addition to any festive table setting.
SPODE Christmas Tree Collectble
SPODE Christmas Tree Collectble
$15

8" Round Serving Bowl

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$30


Trivet - 8" Heat Resistant Porcelain Christmas Holiday Tabletop Protector




SPODE Christmas Tree Collections
SPODE Christmas Tree Collections item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collections
$25

12" dip dish

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$60

11-1/2" Open Vegetable Large Serving Bowl Dish

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$50

Stacking Bowls Set Of 4 Stackable 5.5" 

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$40

Round covered deep dish
2 qt size

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$20

Sentiment Oval Rim Dish 12.75"

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$100

15" Lasagna Dish. Comes with 2 matching mitts instead of just square potholders.

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$75

10" square serving bowl

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$25

Four 12oz cups

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$20

Salt & Pepper Grinder

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$25

Pierced Hexagonial 8" Bowl

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$60

4 Stemless Wine Glasses 16oz

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$25

14" Christmas Tree Dish

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$25

6" Candy, Nut, cookie Santa Bowl

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$20

3-Piece Divided Serving Dish

Christmas Ornament - Lenox
Christmas Ornament - Lenox item
Christmas Ornament - Lenox
$15

Lenox Cheerful Tree Ornament - New in Box - 868120

Christmas Ornament - Lenox
Christmas Ornament - Lenox item
Christmas Ornament - Lenox
$25

2022 Baby First Christmas ornament

American by Design - Lenox item
American by Design - Lenox
$10

Set of two finger tip towels with Christmas design

Mistletoe Park Village Series
Mistletoe Park Village Series item
Mistletoe Park Village Series
$75

Department store figurine.

This light-up department store figurine is crafted in creamy porcelain and is softly illuminated from the inside to create a cozy atmosphere. It's hand-decorated with 24k gold accents for a shining finish. A truly charming addition to your Mistletoe Park Village Traditions collection, or any Christmas mantel display! 6.5" high

Light Tree Set item
Light Tree Set
$40

Set of four, battery operated decorator trees.

Mistletoe Park Village Series
Mistletoe Park Village Series
$75

Create a cozy winter scene with our Mistletoe Park Village Traditions collection. This light-up church figurine is crafted in creamy porcelain and is softly illuminated from the inside to create a warm, glowing atmosphere. Complete with 24k gold accents for a beautiful finish. 8.5"

Mistletoe Park Village Series
Mistletoe Park Village Series item
Mistletoe Park Village Series
$150

Musical Carolers

  • Height: 3 1/4 in
  • Style: 816988
  • Intro Date: 2010
  • Retired Piece
Very Merry Christmas Ornament Collection - Lenox
Very Merry Christmas Ornament Collection - Lenox item
Very Merry Christmas Ornament Collection - Lenox item
Very Merry Christmas Ornament Collection - Lenox
$80

Christmas Ornaments, Set of 4. Each piece comes in its own box. These small adorable porcelain ornaments are a delightful way to decorate your tree. This 4-piece set includes a Penguin, Teddy Bear, Santa and Christmas Tree.

  • Painted by hand and beautifully detailed with festive colors
  • Accented in glimmering 24 karat gold
  • Each includes a golden hanging cord
  • Measurements vary from 3-3/8″ to 3-3/4″ high
Four Tabletop Trees - Lighted item
Four Tabletop Trees - Lighted
$40

Set of four battery operated decoration trees.

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$125
  • Vintage from the 1980s

Spode Christmas Tree 12-Piece Dinnerware Set (Service for 4) with Box
Dinner plate 10 1/2"
Salad plate 7 3/4"
Mug height 3 1/4"

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$50

The Spode Christmas Tree Pedestal Goblets set includes four 16-ounce glasses, each adorned with the iconic Christmas Tree pattern and elegant gold rims. These festive goblets are perfect for celebrating the holiday season, adding a touch of classic charm to your table setting. Crafted with care, they combine traditional design with a luxurious finish, making them a delightful addition to your holiday décor.

SPODE Christmas Tree Collections
SPODE Christmas Tree Collections item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collections
$15
  • Length: 19 in
  • Width: 11 3/4 in
  • Special Characteristics: PIMPERNEL
  • Melamine
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection
$40

4 matching placemats & 14" X 90" Table Runner

SPODE Christmas Tree Collection (Copy)
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection (Copy) item
SPODE Christmas Tree Collection (Copy)
$40



Table runner with 4 matching placemats.


