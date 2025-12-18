Hearts of Justice Silent Auction

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Experience the drama and beauty of Colorado’s skies through the brush of a nationally acclaimed artist. This original oil painting, North La Veta Weather, is the work of William Cather Hook, whose landscapes are celebrated for their luminous color and dynamic composition. Hook’s artistic journey spans studies in New Mexico, Italy, and California, and his paintings are held in major collections, including the Denver Art Museum. Known for balancing traditional landscape techniques with bold, modern expression, Hook captures the essence of the American West with unparalleled vibrancy.
This piece evokes the shifting moods of La Veta’s skies, rendered in rich oils that bring depth and movement to the canvas—a true statement artwork for collectors and enthusiasts alike.
Medium: Oil Painting (original); 26"x 30" framed, 19"x 23" without frame
Estimated Value: $ 3,000-6,000
Disclaimer: Believed to be authentic; offered as-is.
Starting bid
Own a work by one of the grand masters of Taos art. This limited-edition serigraph, Spring Fields (number 10 of 300), is signed in pencil by Ray Vinella, an artist whose career spans illustration, fine art, and decades of influence in the Taos art scene. Vinella immigrated to the U.S. from Italy, served in the Korean War, and studied at the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles. His early work included illustrations for Disney’s Mary Poppins, before he pursued his passion for painting in Taos, revitalizing the art community alongside the Taos Six.
This piece reflects Vinella’s mastery of color and composition, capturing the luminous beauty of spring landscapes with a sense of depth and serenity.
Medium: Serigraph; 40"x 35" framed, 26.5"x 31" without frame
Estimated Value: $ 1,000-1,200
Disclaimer: Believed to be authentic; offered as-is.
Starting bid
Experience world-class instruction with renowned ski professional Wynn Miller during a full day of private lessons at Aspen Snowmass! Perfect for intermediate or seasoned skiers aiming to refine their technique, this personalized experience ensures an unforgettable day on the slopes.
Details:
Don’t miss this chance to ski like a pro and enjoy one of Colorado’s most iconic destinations!
Starting bid
Celebrate the vibrant spirit of Colorado Springs through the eyes of a masterful local artist. This original oil painting, Billiards Upstairs (Phantom Canyon Building), is the work of Laura Reilly, whose artistic journey spans decades and continents. Born in Plattsburg, New York, and raised in a military family, Laura’s early exposure to the rich cultural heritage of the American Southwest and Europe shaped her distinctive style. Today, her paintings capture the essence of place with bold color and expressive brushwork.
This piece offers a striking interpretation of the historic Phantom Canyon Building, blending architectural charm with atmospheric depth—a true statement artwork for any collection.
Medium: Oil (original); 29 3/8" x 29 3/8" framed, 24"x 24" without frame
Estimated Value: $ 1,500-2,000
Disclaimer: Believed to be authentic; offered as-is.
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate pampering spa experience with this beautifully curated Self-Care Retreat Basket - a perfect blend of cozy comfort, everyday luxury, and true pampering. Thoughtfully designed to relax the body, calm the mind, and uplift the spirit, this basket is an irresistible silent auction centerpiece.
What’s inside:
This stunning basket blends home spa comfort with luxury resort-level indulgence, making it ideal for anyone in need of rest, renewal, and rejuvenation. Perfect for busy professionals, caregivers, parents, or anyone who deserves a little extra peace and pampering.
Estimated Value: $ 600-625
Starting bid
Own a piece of 19th-century French art history. This framed lithograph, attributed to renowned caricaturist Honoré Daumier, comes from his celebrated series Les Gens de Justice—a biting satire of lawyers and courtroom life in mid-19th-century France. Daumier’s work is prized for its sharp wit, social commentary, and masterful technique, making this a rare opportunity for collectors and art enthusiasts alike.
About the Artist:
Honoré Daumier (1808–1879) was one of the most influential French artists of his time, known for his lithographs, paintings, and sculptures. His fearless political and social caricatures earned him fame—and even imprisonment—cementing his legacy as a pioneer of modern satire.
Details:
Estimated Value: $500–$800
Disclaimer: This piece is believed to be an original lithograph from the series, but authenticity has not been formally verified. It is offered as-is.
Starting bid
Take your golf game to the next level with this premium package designed for serious players and enthusiasts alike.
Each Package Includes:
Retail Value: $440 per package
($175 each for custom fittings + $90 for golf balls)
Why You’ll Love It:
Club Champion’s unrivaled fitting process ensures every club is tailored to your unique swing, helping you play your best round yet.
Starting bid
Take your golf game to the next level with this premium package designed for serious players and enthusiasts alike.
Each Package Includes:
Retail Value: $440 per package
($175 each for custom fittings + $90 for golf balls)
Why You’ll Love It:
Club Champion’s unrivaled fitting process ensures every club is tailored to your unique swing, helping you play your best round yet.
Starting bid
Take your golf game to the next level with this premium package designed for serious players and enthusiasts alike.
Each Package Includes:
Retail Value: $440 per package
($175 each for custom fittings + $90 for golf balls)
Why You’ll Love It:
Club Champion’s unrivaled fitting process ensures every club is tailored to your unique swing, helping you play your best round yet.
Starting bid
Own a piece of American Impressionist history. This exquisite etching, titled Last Slough, is the work of Frank Weston Benson, one of the most celebrated American Impressionist painters and printmakers. Benson is renowned for his masterful depictions of waterfowl and serene natural landscapes, and this limited-edition etching (number 34 of 36) exemplifies his artistry and attention to detail.
Medium: Etching; 17"x 16" framed, 9"x 7.5" without frame
Estimated Value: $ 1,000-1,200
Disclaimer: Believed to be authentic; offered as-is.
Starting bid
Indulge in a taste of Colorado craftsmanship with this premium whiskey collection, perfect for enthusiasts and collectors alike.
Includes:
This curated basket showcases three exceptional Colorado distilleries, each known for their artistry and bold flavors.
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing getaway in historic Cañon City, Colorado! This package includes:
Perfect for a romantic escape or an adventurous weekend exploring Colorado’s natural beauty and history.
Estimated Value: $ 230
Starting bid
Bring the serene beauty of coastal life into your home. This limited-edition print, Harbour (number 110 of 150), is the work of Joan Johns, an accomplished Australian artist whose career began painting backdrops for community events and evolved into national recognition. Raised across regional Victoria, Johns draws inspiration from the diverse landscapes of her upbringing, and her work has been exhibited widely and honored as a finalist in multiple art prizes.
This piece captures the tranquil essence of a harbor scene with Johns’ signature sensitivity to light and form, making it a timeless addition to any collection.
Medium: Etching/Lithography; 34"x 20" framed, 25.5"x 10.5" without frame
Estimated Value: $ 500-700
Disclaimer: Believed to be authentic; offered as-is.
Starting bid
Escape to the stunning Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs! Enjoy a relaxing one-night stay surrounded by breathtaking mountain views and luxurious amenities. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat or an adventurous getaway, this resort offers the perfect blend of comfort and nature.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $250–$300
Starting bid
Add a touch of mid-century elegance to your collection. This original watercolor, created by P.R. Damsgaard, reflects the refined skill and artistic vision of an accomplished painter and teacher whose work has earned recognition in national juried shows across the United States. Damsgaard’s paintings are held in private collections in eleven states and internationally in Brazil, England, and Japan. A member of the St. Louis Artists Guild, her work embodies timeless technique and expressive composition.
Medium: Watercolor; 16"x 22" framed, 11"x 16.75" without frame
Estimated Value: $ 400-800
Disclaimer: Believed to be authentic; offered as-is.
Starting bid
Own TWO one-of-a-kind piece of handcrafted pottery. These 6" vases were created by Judge Steve Katzman, a dedicated pottery artist for over a decade. Each step of its creation reflects traditional craftsmanship: wheel-thrown, bisque fired, finished with terra sigillata, and finally pit fired, a process that uses smoke and flame to produce distinctive surface coloration and organic patterning. No two pieces are alike, making this set of vases truly original. The pieces are decorative only, not glazed, and not suitable for holding water.
Estimated Value: $ 80-120
Starting bid
Add functional art to your home with these one-of-a-kind bowls, created by Judge Steve Katzman, a dedicated pottery artist for over a decade. Each piece is wheel-thrown and finished with care, showcasing his commitment to traditional craftsmanship.
Both bowls are glazed, making them food- and liquid-safe. They’re also oven-safe when starting in a cold oven—perfect for serving or baking with style. The vibrant color combinations and organic patterns ensure no two pieces are alike, making these bowls truly original works of art.
Estimated Value: $80–$120
Starting bid
Bring charm and color to your walls!
This delightful set of two original pen and watercolor pieces by local Colorado Springs artist Kevin Major captures the playful spirit of Shel Silverstein meets Dr. Seuss. Each piece is full of character and imagination:
About the Artist:
Kevin Major, a respected family law attorney in Colorado Springs, brings his creative vision to life through pen and watercolor. His art blends humor, nostalgia, and storytelling, making each piece a conversation starter.
Details:
Estimated Value: $80–$120
Starting bid
Savor the elegance of European winemaking with this trio of exceptional reds:
Perfect for cozy dinners, celebrations, or as a gift for the wine enthusiast in your life.
Estimated Value: $65
Starting bid
Celebrate Colorado baseball history! This professionally framed piece features an autographed team photograph of the 1988 Colorado Springs Sky Sox, commemorating one of the early seasons of this beloved minor league franchise. Accompanying the photo are two original 1988 season tickets, making this a unique collectible for sports enthusiasts and local history fans alike.
Medium: Photograph, mixed media
Estimated Value: $ 100-200
Starting bid
291 Tola BA Stout – October 2025
M?rzen – October 2024
Citrus Ginger Sour – June 2024
Chardonnay K?lsch
Huell Melon Table Saison
Matcha Saison – August 2024
Starting bid
Bring timeless charm and craftsmanship to your collection. This vintage mixed-media artwork features a distinctive three-dimensional relief style, depicting a picturesque Mediterranean village. Buildings in white, yellow, and terracotta tones rise against a backdrop of rolling green hills and a radiant yellow sun, creating depth and texture that make this piece truly unique. Its sculptural quality and vibrant color palette evoke the warmth and character of coastal Europe.
Medium: Mixed Media
Estimated Value: $ 150-300
Starting bid
Discover three unique wines from across the globe in this curated basket, perfect for wine lovers or adventurous palates:
Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or enjoying a quiet evening, this trio offers a delightful journey through Greece, France, and Spain.
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Bring charm and seasonal beauty to your walls!
This original pen and watercolor piece by local Colorado Springs artist Kevin Major captures a nostalgic winter moment: children walking along a snowy road, surrounded by trees, making their way toward a cozy cabin. The scene evokes warmth, wonder, and the quiet magic of winter in Colorado.
About the Artist:
Kevin Major, a respected family law attorney in Colorado Springs, brings his creative vision to life through pen and watercolor. His art blends storytelling, humor, and heartfelt simplicity, making each piece a unique expression of local artistry.
Details:
Estimated Value: $40–$60
Starting bid
Own a piece of Colorado art history. This professionally framed poster commemorates The Real West, a landmark multi-venue exhibition presented by the Denver Art Museum in the mid-1990s. The exhibition explored diverse artistic portrayals of the American West and featured Rocky Mountain Majesty: The Paintings of Charles Partridge Adams—the first major museum display of Adams’ works. The poster image depicts Moraine Park, one of Adams’ most celebrated landscapes, capturing the grandeur and light of the Rocky Mountains.
Estimated Value: $ 75-100
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