Hearts of Justice Silent Auction

Experience the drama and beauty of Colorado’s skies through the brush of a nationally acclaimed artist. This original oil painting, North La Veta Weather, is the work of William Cather Hook, whose landscapes are celebrated for their luminous color and dynamic composition. Hook’s artistic journey spans studies in New Mexico, Italy, and California, and his paintings are held in major collections, including the Denver Art Museum. Known for balancing traditional landscape techniques with bold, modern expression, Hook captures the essence of the American West with unparalleled vibrancy.

This piece evokes the shifting moods of La Veta’s skies, rendered in rich oils that bring depth and movement to the canvas—a true statement artwork for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Medium: Oil Painting (original); 26"x 30" framed, 19"x 23" without frame

Estimated Value: $ 3,000-6,000

Disclaimer: Believed to be authentic; offered as-is.