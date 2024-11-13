Hearts of Valor 5k & Health Expo

Donation of $15.00 is required for official Race Day shirt and Finisher medal.
Walker/Runner
Free
This option is for participants who would like to participate without an official Race Day 5K t-shirt and finisher medal. Please wear a red t-shirt on race day.
Heart Helper (Volunteer)
Free
This option is for those who would like to register as a volunteer for the event.
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
You will be given the title of presenting sponsor on all promotional materials. Example: Hearts of Valor 5k presented by (your organization).
-Prominent logo placement and mention on all event materials.
-Exclusive speaking slots
Includes two booths at the event and unlimited participants from your organization.
General Sponsor
$1,000
You will be listed as a sponsor on promotional materials.
Includes a booth at the event and unlimited participants from your organization.
Vendor
$125
This is an outdoor event, and you will be responsible for providing your own table, tent, and chairs.
Everything must be weighed down by sand bags or water ballasts. Weights for tent legs must be at least 40 lbs each. Weights must be securely attached to canopy roof and canopy leg separately. Ropes and straps should be
high quality. Bungee or rubber straps are prohibited Weights must be on the ground and not dangling. Weights and lines must not pose a hazard and be clearly visible.
-Items that make acceptable weights: 5 gallon bucket full of water, sand, or concrete; 4” PVC pipe at least 36” long filled with concrete; large commercially available tent weights; sandbags or salt bags 40lbs or heavier
*For maximum safety, tents should be secured as soon as they are set up.
*Please contact if you are a 501c3 non-profit business.
Team(maximum10 participants)
$100
This option is for team participants. All team members will receive an official Race Day 5K t-shirt and Finisher medal.
Community sponsor
$250
As a Community Sponsor, your contribution will directly support our cardiovascular health programs, including educational workshops, health screenings, and community outreach initiatives. Your sponsorship helps us provide resources, support, and life-saving information to individuals and communities at risk of heart disease.
Add a donation for Hearts of Valor Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!