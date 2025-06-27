Hearts of Valor Inc

❤️ Hearts of Valor Annual 5K Walk/Run — A Valentine’s Day Celebration of Heart Health and Community

4810 N Himes Ave

Tampa, FL 33614, USA

General Registration
$25

Donation of $25..00 is required for Official Race Day T-shirt and finisher medal.

Students & Veterans Walker/Runners
$15

This option is for Students and Veterans. You will be issued an Official Race Day T-shirt and finisher medal for participation.

Community Access Registration (Limited Availability)
Free

Sponsored by our community partners to ensure equitable access to heart-healthy movement. Please wear red in support of Heart Health.


Includes:

  • Official race bib
  • Access to the 5K course
  • Access to the Health Expo

Does NOT include:

  • Event t-shirt

Limited quantity available. First-come, first-served.

Heart Helper( Volunteer)
Free

This option is for those who would like to register as a volunteer for the event.

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

• Top logo placement on all event materials and t-shirts
• Opportunity to speak during opening ceremony
• Premier booth location at Health Expo
• Logo on race banner and mile markers
• 10 complimentary race entries + VIP bags
• Social media and website feature with link

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

• Logo on t-shirts and race signage
• Priority booth at Health Expo
• 5 complimentary race entries + VIP bags
• Social media and website mention

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

• Logo on race day banner and t-shirts
• 3 complimentary race entries
• Standard booth at Health Expo
• Website mention

Bronze Sponsor
$500

• Logo on community flyer and event website
• 4 complimentary race entries
• Booth space at Health Expo

Community Partner
$250

• Name listed on event website
• 2 complimentary race entry
• Opportunity to include promo item in swag bags

Vendor
$125

• One 10x10 vendor booth space (tent and table not included)
• Access to over 100+ race participants and expo attendees
• Business name listed on event website and vendor map
• Opportunity to promote products, services, or community programs
• Great exposure in a family-friendly, health-conscious environment
Set-up Time: 7:00 AM | Event Time: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Team(Maximum of 10 particpants)
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

👟 Team Ticket – $150 (Up to 10 Participants)
Gather your coworkers, friends, family, or organization and join the movement for heart health together!

What’s Included:

Registration for up to 10 participants

Custom team name listed on event materials

Opportunity to wear matching team shirts or accessories

Team photo at the start/finish line

Access to the Health Expo and all race-day festivities

Eligible for Team Spirit Award and group raffle entry

Why Register as a Team?
It’s a fun and meaningful way to support a cause while building camaraderie and wellness in your group. Whether you're walking, running, or cheering—you're making a difference together!

Add a donation for Hearts of Valor Inc

$

