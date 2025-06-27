❤️ Hearts of Valor Annual 5K Walk/Run — A Valentine’s Day Celebration of Heart Health and Community

👟 Team Ticket – $150 (Up to 10 Participants)

Gather your coworkers, friends, family, or organization and join the movement for heart health together!



What’s Included:



Registration for up to 10 participants



Custom team name listed on event materials



Opportunity to wear matching team shirts or accessories



Team photo at the start/finish line



Access to the Health Expo and all race-day festivities



Eligible for Team Spirit Award and group raffle entry



Why Register as a Team?

It’s a fun and meaningful way to support a cause while building camaraderie and wellness in your group. Whether you're walking, running, or cheering—you're making a difference together!