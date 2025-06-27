❤️ Hearts of Valor Annual 5K Walk/Run — A Valentine’s Day Celebration of Heart Health and Community

Hosted by
Donation of $25..00 is required for Official Race Day T-shirt and finisher medal.
This option is for Students and Veterans. You will be issued an Official Race Day T-shirt and finisher medal for participation.
Sponsored by our community partners to ensure equitable access to heart-healthy movement. Please wear red in support of Heart Health.
Includes:
Does NOT include:
Limited quantity available. First-come, first-served.
This option is for those who would like to register as a volunteer for the event.
• Top logo placement on all event materials and t-shirts
• Opportunity to speak during opening ceremony
• Premier booth location at Health Expo
• Logo on race banner and mile markers
• 10 complimentary race entries + VIP bags
• Social media and website feature with link
• Logo on t-shirts and race signage
• Priority booth at Health Expo
• 5 complimentary race entries + VIP bags
• Social media and website mention
• Logo on race day banner and t-shirts
• 3 complimentary race entries
• Standard booth at Health Expo
• Website mention
• Logo on community flyer and event website
• 4 complimentary race entries
• Booth space at Health Expo
• Name listed on event website
• 2 complimentary race entry
• Opportunity to include promo item in swag bags
• One 10x10 vendor booth space (tent and table not included)
• Access to over 100+ race participants and expo attendees
• Business name listed on event website and vendor map
• Opportunity to promote products, services, or community programs
• Great exposure in a family-friendly, health-conscious environment
Set-up Time: 7:00 AM | Event Time: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
👟 Team Ticket – $150 (Up to 10 Participants)
Gather your coworkers, friends, family, or organization and join the movement for heart health together!
What’s Included:
Registration for up to 10 participants
Custom team name listed on event materials
Opportunity to wear matching team shirts or accessories
Team photo at the start/finish line
Access to the Health Expo and all race-day festivities
Eligible for Team Spirit Award and group raffle entry
Why Register as a Team?
It’s a fun and meaningful way to support a cause while building camaraderie and wellness in your group. Whether you're walking, running, or cheering—you're making a difference together!
$
