Hearts of Valor Inc
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Hearts of Valor Inc

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Hearts of Valor Inc

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Hearts of Valor Inc's Heart & Soul Gala Silent Auction

Pepito Masterpiece Portraits item
Pepito Masterpiece Portraits
$250

Starting bid

Experience the magic of fine-art portraiture with an exclusive Masterpiece Portrait session by Pepito, one of the region’s most sought-after portrait artists. This auction item includes a private, professional portrait session and a beautifully crafted, museum-quality finished portrait.

Package Includes:

  • One Masterpiece Portrait Session
  • Expert posing, lighting, and styling guidance
  • One Fine-Art Portrait (crafted to Pepito’s signature standards)
  • A timeless heirloom piece designed to be cherished for generations
  • $1,000 value
5 Course Private Dinner for Two item
5 Course Private Dinner for Two
$125

Starting bid

Five-Course Chef’s Table Dinner for Two — In Your Home or Private Venue

Indulge in an unforgettable culinary experience as Chef Dre prepares a bespoke five-course dinner right before your eyes. This exclusive chef’s table experience brings fine dining to the comfort of your home or chosen venue, complete with personalized menu design and live cooking. Savor each course as it’s crafted fresh in front of you—an intimate, immersive evening perfect for celebrations or simply elevating an ordinary night into something extraordinary.

$500.00 Value

Bodybar Pilates Wellness Basket item
Bodybar Pilates Wellness Basket
$80

Starting bid

Generously donated by BodyBar Odessa in support of Hearts of Valor Inc.

Refresh your routine, energize your body, and support cardiovascular wellness with this premium Pilates Wellness Basket from BodyBar Odessa. Beautifully wrapped in vibrant blue and filled with high-quality fitness essentials, this package offers both movement and motivation — making it an exceptional silent auction item for anyone seeking strength, balance, and self-care.

What’s Included

  • 4 Pilates Class Credits at BodyBar Odessa
    Redeemable for any class style — from classic Pilates to power-driven reformer workouts. Perfect for both beginners and seasoned fitness lovers.
  • BodyBar Branded Stainless Steel Water Bottle
    Durable and stylish, ideal for staying hydrated during workouts and throughout the day.
  • Grip Socks
    Essential for reformer Pilates — improves stability, balance, and safety.
  • BodyBar Apparel Item (Top/Shirt)
    Comfortable, soft, and perfect for studio sessions or athleisure wear.
  • Satin Scrunchie & Other Accessories
    A thoughtful mix of fitness and self-care extras to elevate every workout experience.
  • Additional Goodies
    A curated selection of Pilates-friendly items such as a cooling towel and small essentials that enhance strength, flexibility, and recovery.

Why Your Bid Matters

Your generosity supports Hearts of Valor Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to advancing awareness, education, and community support surrounding cardiovascular disease. Fitness plays a powerful role in heart health — and your bid helps extend that message to individuals and families who need it most.

Bid with heart — this basket offers strength for the body and hope for the community.

Cooking Genie Gift Card item
Cooking Genie Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the luxury of a personal chef experience in the comfort of your own home for 2-4 people! With this $200 Cooking Genie Gift Card, you can enjoy delicious, chef-prepared meals customized to your taste, dietary needs, and lifestyle.

Whether you're looking for a special dinner, meal prep help, or a unique culinary experience, Cooking Genie offers professional chefs who bring fresh ingredients, expert skills, and unforgettable flavor — straight to your kitchen.

What This Gift Card Includes:

  • $200 credit toward any Cooking Genie service
  • Access to trained, background-checked personal chefs
  • Customized in-home meal preparation
  • Options for romantic dinners, busy families, or wellness-focused meals
  • A truly memorable culinary experience

Perfect for food lovers, busy professionals, parents, or anyone who deserves a break from cooking!

All proceeds support Hearts of Valor Inc. and our mission to improve cardiovascular health in underserved communities.

Autographed Nikita Kucherov Hockey Puck item
Autographed Nikita Kucherov Hockey Puck
$50

Starting bid

Generously donated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in support of Hearts of Valor Inc.


Score big for heart health with this exclusive, NHL-authenticated hockey puck autographed by superstar Nikita Kucherov. A standout player known for exceptional skill, leadership, and record-breaking performances, Kucherov’s signed memorabilia is highly sought after by fans and collectors alike.

This pristine puck comes directly from the Tampa Bay Lightning, making it a rare and meaningful addition to our silent auction.

Item Highlights

  • Authentic Autograph by Nikita Kucherov
    A signature from one of hockey’s most elite and dynamic players.
  • Official Tampa Bay Lightning Collectible
    Perfect for display in a sports room, office, or memorabilia case.
  • A Unique Gift for Hockey Fans & Collectors
    A standout piece for anyone who loves the game—or loves the Bolts.

Why Your Bid Matters

All proceeds support Hearts of Valor Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to saving lives through cardiovascular disease awareness, education, and community support. Your bid not only secures a rare collectible—it fuels programs that empower individuals and families facing heart-related challenges.

Bid boldly—this is your chance to take home a piece of hockey history while championing heart health.

$500 Gift Certificate from Tweeds item
$500 Gift Certificate from Tweeds
$50

Starting bid

Step up your style with this $500 gift certificate to Tweeds Suit Shop, your destination for timeless, well-tailored menswear. Whether you’re shopping for a custom suit, sport coat, or refined accessories, Tweeds is known for exceptional craftsmanship, quality fabrics, and personalized service. Perfect for weddings, work, or any occasion that calls for looking your best.

Tenique’s Sleek Coral Glow Necklace item
Tenique’s Sleek Coral Glow Necklace
$35

Starting bid

Elevate your style with this Tenique Designs Sleek Coral Glow Necklace. Handcrafted with stainless steel components and an anti-tarnish coating, this necklace boasts a stunning coral crystal that radiates sophistication. Perfect for any occasion, this necklace is sure to capture attention and elevate your look.

Cloud Wine Basket item
Cloud Wine Basket item
Cloud Wine Basket
$30

Starting bid

Elevate any celebration with this beautifully presented Cloud Wine Basket, a luxurious pairing of premium wines complemented by hand-decorated heart-themed glasses. Wrapped in radiant red hues symbolizing strength, love, and heart-health awareness, this basket is both indulgent and meaningful—a perfect addition to our silent auction.

What’s Included

  • Bartenura Moscato d’Asti
    A sweet, lightly sparkling Italian Moscato offering bright notes of peach, apricot, and honey. Perfect for dessert pairings or a refreshing celebratory sip.
  • Ménage à Trois Red Blend
    A rich, smooth California red blend featuring layers of ripe berries, subtle spice, and velvety tannins. Ideal for dinners, gifting, or cozy nights in.
  •  Two Heart-Adorned Wine Glasses
    These lovingly decorated glasses feature small red hearts, adding a romantic, handcrafted touch to the set.

Why Your Bid Matters

Every bid supports Hearts of Valor Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening cardiovascular disease education, advocacy, and support services. Your contribution helps fund vital programs that empower individuals and families on their journey toward better heart health.

Raise a glass and raise awareness—your generosity helps hearts beat stronger. Cheers to courage, compassion, and community!

Kendra Scott Elisa Stretch Bracelet – Gold & Amber item
Kendra Scott Elisa Stretch Bracelet – Gold & Amber
$25

Starting bid

Add timeless elegance to your jewelry collection with this stunning Kendra Scott gold beaded bracelet. Featuring a radiant amber-colored faceted stone framed in sparkling pavé detailing, this stretch bracelet combines modern sophistication with effortless wear. Perfect for everyday glam or a polished evening look, this piece is a beautiful reminder to shine boldly — just like the mission of Hearts of Valor Inc.

• Brand: Kendra Scott
• Style: Beaded stretch bracelet
• Finish: Gold tone
• Stone: Faceted amber gemstone with pavé trim
• Condition: New
A gorgeous accessory and a perfect gift!

Heartini Basket item
Heartini Basket item
Heartini Basket
$20

Starting bid

Raise a glass to heart health with this beautifully curated Heartini Basket, a vibrant and festive cocktail gift set designed to bring joy while supporting a lifesaving mission. Thoughtfully arranged in radiant red packaging—a color symbolizing strength, love, and cardiovascular awareness—this basket makes a stunning addition to our silent auction.

What’s Included

  • Two Heart-Adorned Coupe Glasses
    Elegantly decorated with charming red hearts, these glasses bring a touch of romance and celebration to any occasion.
  • Four Gourmet Martini Cocktail Mixers
    Enjoy a delicious variety of flavors:
    • Cranberry Martini
    • Lemon Martini
    • Apple Martini
    • Strawberry Martini

Why It Matters

Your bid directly supports Hearts of Valor Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to advancing education, resources, and support for individuals and families affected by cardiovascular disease. Every contribution helps fuel programs that promote awareness, prevention, and hope for healthier hearts.

Bid generously—together, we can raise a glass and raise awareness. Cheers to hearts, health, and helping others!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!