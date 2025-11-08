Hearts of Valor Inc's Heart & Soul Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Experience the magic of fine-art portraiture with an exclusive Masterpiece Portrait session by Pepito, one of the region’s most sought-after portrait artists. This auction item includes a private, professional portrait session and a beautifully crafted, museum-quality finished portrait.
Starting bid
Five-Course Chef’s Table Dinner for Two — In Your Home or Private Venue
Indulge in an unforgettable culinary experience as Chef Dre prepares a bespoke five-course dinner right before your eyes. This exclusive chef’s table experience brings fine dining to the comfort of your home or chosen venue, complete with personalized menu design and live cooking. Savor each course as it’s crafted fresh in front of you—an intimate, immersive evening perfect for celebrations or simply elevating an ordinary night into something extraordinary.
$500.00 Value
Starting bid
Generously donated by BodyBar Odessa in support of Hearts of Valor Inc.
Refresh your routine, energize your body, and support cardiovascular wellness with this premium Pilates Wellness Basket from BodyBar Odessa. Beautifully wrapped in vibrant blue and filled with high-quality fitness essentials, this package offers both movement and motivation — making it an exceptional silent auction item for anyone seeking strength, balance, and self-care.
Your generosity supports Hearts of Valor Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to advancing awareness, education, and community support surrounding cardiovascular disease. Fitness plays a powerful role in heart health — and your bid helps extend that message to individuals and families who need it most.
Bid with heart — this basket offers strength for the body and hope for the community.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the luxury of a personal chef experience in the comfort of your own home for 2-4 people! With this $200 Cooking Genie Gift Card, you can enjoy delicious, chef-prepared meals customized to your taste, dietary needs, and lifestyle.
Whether you're looking for a special dinner, meal prep help, or a unique culinary experience, Cooking Genie offers professional chefs who bring fresh ingredients, expert skills, and unforgettable flavor — straight to your kitchen.
Perfect for food lovers, busy professionals, parents, or anyone who deserves a break from cooking!
All proceeds support Hearts of Valor Inc. and our mission to improve cardiovascular health in underserved communities.
Starting bid
Generously donated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in support of Hearts of Valor Inc.
Score big for heart health with this exclusive, NHL-authenticated hockey puck autographed by superstar Nikita Kucherov. A standout player known for exceptional skill, leadership, and record-breaking performances, Kucherov’s signed memorabilia is highly sought after by fans and collectors alike.
This pristine puck comes directly from the Tampa Bay Lightning, making it a rare and meaningful addition to our silent auction.
All proceeds support Hearts of Valor Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to saving lives through cardiovascular disease awareness, education, and community support. Your bid not only secures a rare collectible—it fuels programs that empower individuals and families facing heart-related challenges.
Bid boldly—this is your chance to take home a piece of hockey history while championing heart health.
Starting bid
Step up your style with this $500 gift certificate to Tweeds Suit Shop, your destination for timeless, well-tailored menswear. Whether you’re shopping for a custom suit, sport coat, or refined accessories, Tweeds is known for exceptional craftsmanship, quality fabrics, and personalized service. Perfect for weddings, work, or any occasion that calls for looking your best.
Starting bid
Elevate your style with this Tenique Designs Sleek Coral Glow Necklace. Handcrafted with stainless steel components and an anti-tarnish coating, this necklace boasts a stunning coral crystal that radiates sophistication. Perfect for any occasion, this necklace is sure to capture attention and elevate your look.
Starting bid
Elevate any celebration with this beautifully presented Cloud Wine Basket, a luxurious pairing of premium wines complemented by hand-decorated heart-themed glasses. Wrapped in radiant red hues symbolizing strength, love, and heart-health awareness, this basket is both indulgent and meaningful—a perfect addition to our silent auction.
Every bid supports Hearts of Valor Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening cardiovascular disease education, advocacy, and support services. Your contribution helps fund vital programs that empower individuals and families on their journey toward better heart health.
Raise a glass and raise awareness—your generosity helps hearts beat stronger. Cheers to courage, compassion, and community!
Starting bid
Add timeless elegance to your jewelry collection with this stunning Kendra Scott gold beaded bracelet. Featuring a radiant amber-colored faceted stone framed in sparkling pavé detailing, this stretch bracelet combines modern sophistication with effortless wear. Perfect for everyday glam or a polished evening look, this piece is a beautiful reminder to shine boldly — just like the mission of Hearts of Valor Inc.
• Brand: Kendra Scott
• Style: Beaded stretch bracelet
• Finish: Gold tone
• Stone: Faceted amber gemstone with pavé trim
• Condition: New
A gorgeous accessory and a perfect gift!
Starting bid
Raise a glass to heart health with this beautifully curated Heartini Basket, a vibrant and festive cocktail gift set designed to bring joy while supporting a lifesaving mission. Thoughtfully arranged in radiant red packaging—a color symbolizing strength, love, and cardiovascular awareness—this basket makes a stunning addition to our silent auction.
Your bid directly supports Hearts of Valor Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to advancing education, resources, and support for individuals and families affected by cardiovascular disease. Every contribution helps fuel programs that promote awareness, prevention, and hope for healthier hearts.
Bid generously—together, we can raise a glass and raise awareness. Cheers to hearts, health, and helping others!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!