Hearts of Valor Inc's Heart & Soul Gala Silent Auction

Generously donated by BodyBar Odessa in support of Hearts of Valor Inc.

Refresh your routine, energize your body, and support cardiovascular wellness with this premium Pilates Wellness Basket from BodyBar Odessa. Beautifully wrapped in vibrant blue and filled with high-quality fitness essentials, this package offers both movement and motivation — making it an exceptional silent auction item for anyone seeking strength, balance, and self-care.

What’s Included

4 Pilates Class Credits at BodyBar Odessa

Redeemable for any class style — from classic Pilates to power-driven reformer workouts. Perfect for both beginners and seasoned fitness lovers.

BodyBar Branded Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Durable and stylish, ideal for staying hydrated during workouts and throughout the day.

Grip Socks

Essential for reformer Pilates — improves stability, balance, and safety.

BodyBar Apparel Item (Top/Shirt)

Comfortable, soft, and perfect for studio sessions or athleisure wear.

Satin Scrunchie & Other Accessories

A thoughtful mix of fitness and self-care extras to elevate every workout experience.

Additional Goodies

A curated selection of Pilates-friendly items such as a cooling towel and small essentials that enhance strength, flexibility, and recovery.

Why Your Bid Matters

Your generosity supports Hearts of Valor Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to advancing awareness, education, and community support surrounding cardiovascular disease. Fitness plays a powerful role in heart health — and your bid helps extend that message to individuals and families who need it most.

Bid with heart — this basket offers strength for the body and hope for the community.