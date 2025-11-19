Season to Mend Hearts Benefit Gala

Operation Relax

Sometimes the best medicine is rest — and this basket delivers exactly that.

Operation Relax is a thoughtfully curated self-care and home-reset experience designed to help you unwind, recharge, and feel taken care of from head to toe. From beauty treatments and pampering essentials to practical everyday support, this basket turns an ordinary week into a well-deserved reset.

Includes:

Allori Botox credit ($40)

Allori Blowout ($180)

LG Nails service ($45)

Home Cleaning Service ($200)

Publix Gift Card ($100)

Satin sleep mask

Body gel/lotion

Loofah

Headband

Whether you choose a fresh blowout, polished nails, a clean home, or a quiet night in, this basket offers the perfect balance of beauty, self-care, and everyday essentials — all while supporting the mission of Hearts Restored.

Estimated Value: $665