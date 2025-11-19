Season to Mend Hearts Benefit Gala

Hosted by
Starting bid
Sometimes the best medicine is rest — and this basket delivers exactly that.
Operation Relax is a thoughtfully curated self-care and home-reset experience designed to help you unwind, recharge, and feel taken care of from head to toe. From beauty treatments and pampering essentials to practical everyday support, this basket turns an ordinary week into a well-deserved reset.
Whether you choose a fresh blowout, polished nails, a clean home, or a quiet night in, this basket offers the perfect balance of beauty, self-care, and everyday essentials — all while supporting the mission of Hearts Restored.
Estimated Value: $665
Starting bid
Sparkle & Shine
An elegant jewelry basket featuring timeless pieces from Kendra Scott, Pandora, and Gold & Diamond. A beautiful way to add a little extra shine to any occasion — or gift someone special.
Total Value: $400
Starting bid
The Foodie’s Dream
A curated collection of local favorites featuring gourmet dining, craft beverages, and wine experiences. Perfect for anyone who loves great food, great drinks, and memorable nights out.
Total Value: $350
Starting bid
Uncork & Unwind
A cozy wine-lover’s collection designed for relaxed evenings and effortless entertaining, featuring a guided wine tasting experience, beautiful serving pieces, and carefully selected bottles to savor.
Total Value: $325
Starting bid
You Had Me at Merlot
An elevated wine-lover’s experience featuring a private Total Wine tasting class, paired with elegant serving pieces and curated bottles—perfect for entertaining, celebrating, or an unforgettable night in.
Total Value: $700
Starting bid
The Grill Master’s Arsenal
A must-have collection of grilling essentials designed to elevate any backyard cookout—perfect for the grill enthusiast who loves bold flavors and great tools.
Total Value: $150
Starting bid
Fin & Fork Fiesta
A perfect coastal escape featuring a family-friendly aquarium experience paired with waterfront dining—ideal for families, couples, or anyone who loves marine life and great food.
Total Value: Over $250
Starting bid
Tampa Bay Rays Fanatic
The ultimate game-day experience featuring premium Rays gear and tickets to a Tampa Bay Rays game at Tropicana Field—perfect for any true fan.
Total Value: Over $450
Starting bid
No Rules, Just Right®
A bold dining experience courtesy of Outback Steakhouse—perfect for steak lovers looking to enjoy a memorable night out, celebration, or special dinner.
Total Value: Over $400
Starting bid
Wine Not Outside
A relaxed outdoor wine bundle featuring wine, outdoor-friendly glasses, and casual accessories—perfect for sunny days, patios, picnics, and effortless unwinding.
Total Value: Over $50
Starting bid
Live Edge Olive Epoxy Desk
A one-of-a-kind, handcrafted statement piece blending natural live-edge olive wood with modern epoxy detail. Designed to be both functional and artistic, this desk brings character, craftsmanship, and intention to any office or creative space.
Handmade by Dr. Christiano Caldeira, each piece is truly unique.
Total Value: Over $1,500
Starting bid
Sunset Flight for Two – Cirrus SR22
An unforgettable private aviation experience featuring a sunset flight for two departing from Clearwater, a Florida destination of your choice, and dinner for two at a fine dining restaurant—followed by a private return flight home.
Flown by Dr. Christiano Caldeira
Total Value: Over $1,400
Starting bid
Work Hard, Play Hard
An action-packed Tampa Bay sports experience featuring premium tickets, autographed memorabilia, and a Topgolf outing—perfect for the fan who loves competition, camaraderie, and cheering hard.
Total Value: $700
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!