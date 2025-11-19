Hearts Restored Inc

Season to Mend Hearts Benefit Gala

Gift Basket #1 - Operational Relax item
Gift Basket #1 - Operational Relax
$250

Starting bid

Operation Relax

Sometimes the best medicine is rest — and this basket delivers exactly that.

Operation Relax is a thoughtfully curated self-care and home-reset experience designed to help you unwind, recharge, and feel taken care of from head to toe. From beauty treatments and pampering essentials to practical everyday support, this basket turns an ordinary week into a well-deserved reset.

Includes:

  • Allori Botox credit ($40)
  • Allori Blowout ($180)
  • LG Nails service ($45)
  • Home Cleaning Service ($200)
  • Publix Gift Card ($100)
  • Satin sleep mask
  • Body gel/lotion
  • Loofah
  • Headband

Whether you choose a fresh blowout, polished nails, a clean home, or a quiet night in, this basket offers the perfect balance of beauty, self-care, and everyday essentials — all while supporting the mission of Hearts Restored.

Estimated Value: $665

Gift Basket #2- Sparkle and Shine item
Gift Basket #2- Sparkle and Shine
$250

Starting bid

Sparkle & Shine

An elegant jewelry basket featuring timeless pieces from Kendra Scott, Pandora, and Gold & Diamond. A beautiful way to add a little extra shine to any occasion — or gift someone special.


Total Value: $400


Gift Basket #3- Foodie Dream item
Gift Basket #3- Foodie Dream
$210

Starting bid

The Foodie’s Dream

A curated collection of local favorites featuring gourmet dining, craft beverages, and wine experiences. Perfect for anyone who loves great food, great drinks, and memorable nights out.


Total Value: $350


Gift basket #4 item
Gift basket #4
$215

Starting bid

Uncork & Unwind

A cozy wine-lover’s collection designed for relaxed evenings and effortless entertaining, featuring a guided wine tasting experience, beautiful serving pieces, and carefully selected bottles to savor.


Total Value: $325


Gift Basket #5- you had me at merlot item
Gift Basket #5- you had me at merlot
$275

Starting bid

You Had Me at Merlot

An elevated wine-lover’s experience featuring a private Total Wine tasting class, paired with elegant serving pieces and curated bottles—perfect for entertaining, celebrating, or an unforgettable night in.


Total Value: $700


Gift Basket #6- The Grill Master item
Gift Basket #6- The Grill Master
$50

Starting bid

The Grill Master’s Arsenal

A must-have collection of grilling essentials designed to elevate any backyard cookout—perfect for the grill enthusiast who loves bold flavors and great tools.


Total Value: $150


Gift Basket #7- Fin and Fork item
Gift Basket #7- Fin and Fork
$100

Starting bid

Fin & Fork Fiesta

A perfect coastal escape featuring a family-friendly aquarium experience paired with waterfront dining—ideal for families, couples, or anyone who loves marine life and great food.


Total Value: Over $250


Gift Basket #8 item
Gift Basket #8
$250

Starting bid

Tampa Bay Rays Fanatic

The ultimate game-day experience featuring premium Rays gear and tickets to a Tampa Bay Rays game at Tropicana Field—perfect for any true fan.


Total Value: Over $450


Gift Basket #9 item
Gift Basket #9
$225

Starting bid

No Rules, Just Right®

A bold dining experience courtesy of Outback Steakhouse—perfect for steak lovers looking to enjoy a memorable night out, celebration, or special dinner.


Total Value: Over $400


Gift Basket #10 item
Gift Basket #10
$25

Starting bid

Wine Not Outside

A relaxed outdoor wine bundle featuring wine, outdoor-friendly glasses, and casual accessories—perfect for sunny days, patios, picnics, and effortless unwinding.


Total Value: Over $50


#11- Live edge Desk/Table item
#11- Live edge Desk/Table
$700

Starting bid

Live Edge Olive Epoxy Desk

A one-of-a-kind, handcrafted statement piece blending natural live-edge olive wood with modern epoxy detail. Designed to be both functional and artistic, this desk brings character, craftsmanship, and intention to any office or creative space.


Handmade by Dr. Christiano Caldeira, each piece is truly unique.


Total Value: Over $1,500


Sunset flight and dinner for 2 item
Sunset flight and dinner for 2
$800

Starting bid

Sunset Flight for Two – Cirrus SR22

An unforgettable private aviation experience featuring a sunset flight for two departing from Clearwater, a Florida destination of your choice, and dinner for two at a fine dining restaurant—followed by a private return flight home.


Flown by Dr. Christiano Caldeira


Total Value: Over $1,400


Basket #13 item
Basket #13
$400

Starting bid

Work Hard, Play Hard

An action-packed Tampa Bay sports experience featuring premium tickets, autographed memorabilia, and a Topgolf outing—perfect for the fan who loves competition, camaraderie, and cheering hard.


Total Value: $700


