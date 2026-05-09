Heartwise Homeschool Showcase Fundraiser

About this raffle
Enters you in Raffle for your choice of Dodgers Family 4 Pack with preferred parking plus bonus prizes OR Exclusive invitation to Magic Castle for 4 and a $40 visa gift card
Enter with a chance a to win a Summer fun basket, Dogtopia basket $100 value, Art basket, Family of 4 movie pack, or $125 worth of beauty services from The Garden Artistry
Enters you in Raffle for your choice of Dodgers Family 4 Pack with preferred parking plus bonus prizes OR Exclusive invitation to Magic Castle for 4 with a $40 visa card. When you purchase this bundle you get 1 extra raffle ticket for FREE
Ticket for drink or food sale
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