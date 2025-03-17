Safe & Sound Ministries
HeartWise Workshoppe - CUMC Spring Show
3882 Highland Rd
Waterford Twp, MI 48328, USA
Craftshow Purchase - $1 Item
$1
Hair tie, fire starter, crayon, cup sleeve, bookmark pack, magnet
Craftshow Purchase - $5 Item
$5
Trivet, 6-pack of any $1 item, Christmas decor
Craftshow Purchase - $10 Item
$10
Luminary, Trinket Box, "The Glory of Kings"
Craftshow Purchase - $25 Item
$25
Unique Pottery by local artisan
