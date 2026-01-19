STONE HARMONY METAPHYSICAL AND WHOLISTIC SANCTUARY

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STONE HARMONY METAPHYSICAL AND WHOLISTIC SANCTUARY

About this event

Heartwork and High Vibes - A Self Love Ritual Workshop

112 College St

Gallatin, TN 37066, USA

💗 Heartwork Essentials
$35

Includes the full workshop and all basic ritual supplies. Just show up and be guided.

✨ Heartwork Ritual Deluxe
$55

Includes the workshop plus extra ritual tools to continue the work at home.

🌿 Heartwork Circle (Bring Your Own Supplies)
$25

Includes the full workshop. Bring your own candle and supplies.


🌿 BYO Supplies Checklist

1 candle (chime or small pillar recommended)
A small plate or candle holder
A pen or marker
Optional: any herbs, oils, or crystals you enjoy working with
Shared tools will be available if you forget something.
 

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