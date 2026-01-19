Heartwork and High Vibes - A Self Love Ritual Workshop

About this event
Includes the full workshop and all basic ritual supplies. Just show up and be guided.
Includes the workshop plus extra ritual tools to continue the work at home.
Includes the full workshop. Bring your own candle and supplies.
🌿 BYO Supplies Checklist
1 candle (chime or small pillar recommended)
A small plate or candle holder
A pen or marker
Optional: any herbs, oils, or crystals you enjoy working with
Shared tools will be available if you forget something.
$
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