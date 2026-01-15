Casa De Vida Inc.

Hosted by

Casa De Vida Inc.

About this raffle

Heated Blanket Raffle

10 HEATED ELECTRIC THROW BLANKETS — 10 WINNERS
$10

LEAEYFE Heated Blanket – Electric Throw

•         Heated Electric Throw Blanket (50″ × 60″)

•         Soft microfiber material

•         Intelligent temperature control

•         Protection against overheating

•         Machine washable

•         Cozy, warm, and perfect for home use


📅 Lottery DRAWING INFO

Winners announced once all 100 spots are filled


🤍 HOW TO ENTER

1. Purchase a raffle spot Number 1-100 for $10 each

2. Each Number equals one entry

ex. $30 for 3 Numbers #2 #20 #67


3. 10 individual winners will be selected

4. Each winner receives one heated blanket


Add a donation for Casa De Vida Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!