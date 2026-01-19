Heather Halls Memorial Fundraiser - Sponsors 2026

Hosted by
About this event
• Recognition as main event sponsor
• Premier exposure on signage at event
• Prominent display of name/logo on event program
• 1 lane/team of bowlers (up to 5 people)
• Vendor table at event to showcase your company's marketing material and information
• Literature and item can be included in participant goody bogs
• Optional: supply an item to be handed out separate from goody bag
• Your company name on sign on 5 lanes
• T-shirts for bowlers
• Name/logo prominently featured on WCC social media • Name/logo on website special tab for event
• Prominent exposure on signage at event Inclusion of name/logo on event program
• 1 lane/team of bowlers (up to 5 people)
• Literature on joint vendor table at event to showcase your company's marketing material and information
• Literature or item can be included in participant goody bogs
• Your company name on sign on 3 lanes with other Hambone sponsors
• T-shirts for bowlers
• Name/logo prominently featured on WCC social media • Name/logo on website special tab for event
• Name/logo on signage at event
• Inclusion of name/logo on event program
• 1 lane/team of bowlers (up to 5 people)
• Literature on joint vendor table at event to showcase your company's marketing material and information
• Literature or item can be included in participant goody bags
• Your company name on sign on 2 lanes along with other Turkey sponsors
• T-shirts for bowlers
• Name/logo prominently featured on WCC social media • Name/logo on website special tab for event
• Name on signage at event
• Inclusion of name on event program
• 1 lane/team of bowlers (up to 5 people)
• Literature on joint vendor table at event to showcase your company's marketing material and information
• Literature or item can be included in participant goody bags
• T-shirts for bowlers
• Name prominently featured on WCC social media
• Name on website special tab for event
• Name on signage at event
• Inclusion of name on event program
• Literature or item can be included in participant goody bags
• Name featured on WCC social media
• Name on website special tab for event
• Name on signage at event
• Inclusion of name on event program
• Name featured on WCC social media Name on website special tab for event
• Inclusion of name on event program
• Name on website special tab for event
Includes Pizza, pop, and shoe rental
Includes Pizza, pop, and shoe rental
Join us for Pizza, pop and good company
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!