Heather Halls Memorial Fundraiser - Sponsors 2026

7345 Highland Rd

Waterford Twp, MI 48327

Event Sponsor - EXCLUSIVE
$3,500

Recognition as main event sponsor

Premier exposure on signage at event
Prominent display of name/logo on event program

1 lane/team of bowlers (up to 5 people)
Vendor table at event to showcase your company's marketing material and information
Literature and item can be included in participant goody bogs

Optional: supply an item to be handed out separate from goody bag
Your company name on sign on 5 lanes
T-shirts for bowlers

Name/logo prominently featured on WCC social media • Name/logo on website special tab for event

Hambone Sponsor
$2,500

Prominent exposure on signage at event Inclusion of name/logo on event program

1 lane/team of bowlers (up to 5 people)
Literature on joint vendor table at event to showcase your company's marketing material and information
Literature or item can be included in participant goody bogs
Your company name on sign on 3 lanes with other Hambone sponsors

T-shirts for bowlers
Name/logo prominently featured on WCC social media • Name/logo on website special tab for event

Turkey Sponsor
$1,500

Name/logo on signage at event
Inclusion of name/logo on event program

1 lane/team of bowlers (up to 5 people)
Literature on joint vendor table at event to showcase your company's marketing material and information
Literature or item can be included in participant goody bags
Your company name on sign on 2 lanes along with other Turkey sponsors

T-shirts for bowlers
Name/logo prominently featured on WCC social media • Name/logo on website special tab for event

Double Sponsor
$1,000

Name on signage at event
Inclusion of name on event program
1 lane/team of bowlers (up to 5 people)
Literature on joint vendor table at event to showcase your company's marketing material and information
Literature or item can be included in participant goody bags

T-shirts for bowlers
Name prominently featured on WCC social media

Name on website special tab for event

Strike Sponsor
$500

Name on signage at event
Inclusion of name on event program
Literature or item can be included in participant goody bags

Name featured on WCC social media
Name on website special tab for event

Spare Sponsor
$250

Name on signage at event
Inclusion of name on event program

Name featured on WCC social media Name on website special tab for event

Pin Sponsor
$100

Inclusion of name on event program
Name on website special tab for event

Team Registration (up to 5 bowlers)
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Includes Pizza, pop, and shoe rental

Individual bowler
$40

Includes Pizza, pop, and shoe rental

Lunch and socialize
$25

Join us for Pizza, pop and good company

Add a donation for Waterford Community Coalition

$

