Heaven Opens Peoples Eyes Inc's Silent Auction

Elevate your game with this sleek and practical BR-D2 Carry Golf Bag. Designed for golfers on the go, this lightweight carry bag features a convenient stand for easy access to your clubs and effortless setup on the course. With room for 14 clubs and 9 spacious pockets, you'll have all the space you need to organize your essentials – from tees and balls to your wallet and phone. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just starting out, this durable and stylish bag is perfect for those who value both function and design. Its comfortable strap and sturdy build make it an ideal companion for your next round. Starting bid is just $50 – an incredible value for a high-quality golf bag! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to score big for both your golf game and a great cause.

Elevate your game with this sleek and practical BR-D2 Carry Golf Bag. Designed for golfers on the go, this lightweight carry bag features a convenient stand for easy access to your clubs and effortless setup on the course. With room for 14 clubs and 9 spacious pockets, you'll have all the space you need to organize your essentials – from tees and balls to your wallet and phone. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just starting out, this durable and stylish bag is perfect for those who value both function and design. Its comfortable strap and sturdy build make it an ideal companion for your next round. Starting bid is just $50 – an incredible value for a high-quality golf bag! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to score big for both your golf game and a great cause.

More details...