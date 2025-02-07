Heaven Opens Peoples Eyes Inc's Silent Auction

Autographed LSU Basketball & Seattle Storm Jersey – A Unique
$200
Starting bid
This unique bundle features two incredible pieces of memorabilia:
An autographed LSU basketball: Signed by the 2025 LSU Women’s Basketball Team, this basketball represents the future of LSU basketball and honors Temeka Johnson's legacy as a former LSU standout and WNBA champion.
Seattle Storm jersey: This jersey represents Temeka Johnson’s time with the Seattle Storm, where she was recognized as one of the top 25 all-time players in franchise history. A true symbol of her impact on the court and her achievements with the team.
Whether you're a fan of LSU, the Seattle Storm, or Temeka’s legendary career, this item is a must-have for any sports memorabilia collector. Display these iconic pieces proudly and support a cause close to Temeka’s heart—fundraising for Alzheimer's research.
Seimone Augustus Autographed Photo with WNBA Championship &
$150
Starting bid
This stunning autographed photo captures Seimone Augustus, one of the most iconic players in WNBA history, proudly holding her WNBA Championship trophy and her 2011 Finals MVP trophy. This moment symbolizes her leadership and dominance during the Lynx’s championship run, solidifying her legacy as one of the best to ever play the game.
Autographed by Seimone Augustus: A personal signature from a 4-time WNBA champion, 6-time All-Star, and 2011 WNBA Finals MVP.
Historic Moment: This photo showcases Seimone at the peak of her career, celebrating the ultimate team achievement and her individual excellence during the 2011 Finals.
Whether you're a dedicated Minnesota Lynx fan, a collector of basketball history, or simply admire Seimone's legacy, this is a must-have piece to display proudly. Support a great cause while adding this extraordinary item to your collection!
Temeka Johnson’s Signed Seattle Storm Jersey
$150
Starting bid
Here’s your chance to own a piece of basketball history! This authentic Seattle Storm jersey was worn by the legendary Temeka Johnson during her time with the team. As a dynamic point guard and a true leader on the court, Temeka played a pivotal role in shaping the Storm's success. This signed jersey is a rare, one-of-a-kind item that showcases her skill, passion, and dedication to the game.
Whether you’re a fan of the WNBA or simply a collector of sports memorabilia, this jersey is a must-have for any basketball enthusiast. With Temeka’s autograph and her memorable contributions to the Seattle Storm, this item will be a timeless reminder of her impact on the sport.
Bid now for a chance to own this special memento and support a great cause!
BR-D2 Carry Golf Bag – Perfect for the Avid Golfer!
$50
Starting bid
Elevate your game with this sleek and practical BR-D2 Carry Golf Bag. Designed for golfers on the go, this lightweight carry bag features a convenient stand for easy access to your clubs and effortless setup on the course. With room for 14 clubs and 9 spacious pockets, you'll have all the space you need to organize your essentials – from tees and balls to your wallet and phone.
Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just starting out, this durable and stylish bag is perfect for those who value both function and design. Its comfortable strap and sturdy build make it an ideal companion for your next round.
Starting bid is just $50 – an incredible value for a high-quality golf bag! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to score big for both your golf game and a great cause.
Pro Select MZM 110 Maple Wood Baseball Bat
$50
Starting bid
Step up to the plate with the Pro Select MZM 110 Maple Wood Baseball Bat, crafted from hand-selected, top-quality Rock Hard Maple for unmatched durability and high-end performance. This bat is built to withstand the demands of both casual and competitive play, offering power, precision, and a reliable feel with every swing.
Designed for athletes who appreciate top-tier craftsmanship, this bat’s sleek Matte Natural finish not only looks stunning but also adds a level of comfort and control to your game. Whether you're gearing up for a big game or just looking to add to your collection, the MZM 110 is perfect for those who value performance and style.
Starting bid is just $50 – don’t miss your chance to own this incredible baseball bat and support a worthy cause!
Authentic Sylvia Fowles #34 Minnesota Lynx Jersey
$150
Starting bid
Own a piece of basketball history with this authentic #34 Minnesota Lynx jersey worn by the legendary Sylvia Fowles. A key player in the Lynx’s success, Fowles' dominance on the court made her one of the WNBA's most powerful centers. This jersey is a tribute to her incredible career and contribution to the game.
Crafted with high-quality materials for comfort and durability, this jersey is perfect for both fans of the Minnesota Lynx and collectors of WNBA memorabilia. Whether you choose to wear it or display it, this jersey will be a treasured memento.
Starting bid is just $150 – don’t miss your chance to own this iconic jersey and support a worthy cause!
Authentic Sylvia Fowles #13 USA Basketball Jersey
$200
Starting bid
Show your support for a basketball legend with this authentic #13 USA Basketball jersey worn by the incomparable Sylvia Fowles. As a key player on the USA Women’s National Team, Fowles represented her country with pride and skill, helping to secure numerous victories on the international stage.
This jersey is a symbol of her excellence, athleticism, and dedication to the sport. Made with high-quality materials for both comfort and durability, it’s a must-have for any fan of USA Basketball or collector of WNBA and Olympic memorabilia. Whether displayed as a tribute to Fowles' outstanding career or worn during your own game, this jersey will be a cherished piece of history.
Starting bid is just $200 – don’t miss your chance to own this iconic USA Basketball jersey and support a meaningful cause!
Signed USA Basketball Hats by Sylvia Fowles
$50
Starting bid
Add a unique piece of memorabilia to your collection with two signed USA Basketball hats by the legendary Sylvia Fowles. These hats, autographed by one of the greatest players to ever represent Team USA, are a true collector’s dream. Fowles’ signature on each hat makes them a standout item for any fan of USA Basketball, the WNBA, or basketball memorabilia in general.
Whether displayed proudly in your collection or worn as a tribute to Fowles' incredible career, these signed hats are a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a piece of basketball history.
Starting bid is just $50 – don’t miss out on these exclusive signed hats and support a great cause!
Signed "Team Fowles" T-Shirts by Sylvia Fowles
$75
Starting bid
Own a piece of basketball history with one of four signed "Team Fowles" T-shirts by Sylvia Fowles. These exclusive shirts represent Team Fowles, the elite AAU girls' basketball traveling team, and each is autographed by Fowles herself. A powerful symbol of dedication, mentorship, and the future of women’s basketball, these shirts are a must-have for any fan of Fowles’ legacy and the athletes she inspires.
Crafted for comfort and showcasing the "Team Fowles" brand, these shirts are perfect for showing your support for both the team and the next generation of basketball stars.
The starting bid is just $75 – don’t miss your chance to own one of these signed T-shirts and support an incredible cause!
Authentic Signed Diana Taurasi Jersey
$150
Starting bid
Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of WNBA history with this authentic signed jersey by the legendary Diana Taurasi. Known as one of the greatest players in women’s basketball, Taurasi's career has been nothing short of iconic. As a multiple-time WNBA champion, MVP, and Olympic gold medalist, her impact on the sport is undeniable.
This signed All-Star jersey is a must-have for any serious basketball fan or collector, showcasing Taurasi’s signature and celebrating her incredible legacy. Whether displayed proudly or worn to show your support, this jersey will serve as a lasting reminder of her achievements and contributions to the game.
Starting bid is just $150 – bid now for your chance to own this rare and valuable piece of basketball history!
Michelob Ultra Custom Golf Bag
$75
Starting bid
Take your game to the next level with this Michelob Ultra Custom Golf Bag. Designed with both style and functionality in mind, this premium golf bag is the perfect combination of performance and flair. Featuring a custom design, this bag is as eye-catching as it is practical, with ample space for your clubs, balls, tees, and all your golfing essentials.
Built for durability and ease of use, this bag includes a comfortable shoulder strap and multiple pockets to keep your gear organized while you’re on the move. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just enjoy hitting the course on weekends, this Michelob Ultra Custom Golf Bag is an essential addition to your golfing arsenal.
Starting bid is just $75 – don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a stylish, high-quality golf bag while supporting an incredible cause!
Beautifully Crafted Painting of the Late, Great Sue Gunter
$100
Starting bid
Own a timeless piece of basketball history with this painting of the late, great Sue Gunter, a trailblazer in women’s basketball coaching. As one of the most respected and beloved figures in the sport, Sue Gunter’s legacy continues to inspire generations of athletes. This stunning painting captures her spirit and dedication to the game, making it a must-have for any fan who appreciates her incredible contributions to women’s basketball.
Created with exceptional artistry, this one-of-a-kind piece serves as a tribute to Sue Gunter’s impact, both on and off the court. Whether displayed in your home, office, or sports collection, this painting is a fitting homage to a legend whose influence will never be forgotten.
Starting bid is just $100 – don’t miss this rare opportunity to own a beautiful tribute to one of basketball's greatest coaches while supporting a meaningful cause!
Authentic Tom Glavine Memorabilia
$100
Starting bid
Own a piece of baseball history with this incredible Tom Glavine memorabilia! As a two-time Cy Young Award winner and World Series champion, Glavine’s legendary career as a pitcher for the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets solidified his place as one of the greatest pitchers of his era. This item, whether it’s a signed jersey, baseball, or other memorabilia, is a true collector’s dream for any fan of the game.
Tom Glavine’s consistency, dominance on the mound, and leadership made him a fan favorite throughout his career. This rare piece of memorabilia, signed by Glavine himself, will be a prized addition to any collection and is a great way to celebrate his incredible contributions to baseball.
Starting bid is just $100 – don’t miss out on your chance to own a piece of baseball history and support a fantastic cause!
Signed Basketball by WNBA Champion Alysha Clark
$150
Starting bid
Take home a piece of basketball history with this autographed basketball signed by WNBA star and 3x champion Alysha Clark. Known for her fierce defense and clutch performances, Alysha is not only a standout on the court but also a respected leader in the community. This exclusive item is a must-have for any true fan and a perfect centerpiece for your sports memorabilia collection.
60-Minute Massage from ReCoup360
$150
Starting bid
Give the gift of self-care with this 60-minute massage from ReCoup360. Whether you’re looking to unwind, ease stress, or simply recharge, this professional massage offers a relaxing escape for both body and mind.
Gift certificate expires December 31, 2025.
Proceeds from this item benefit the HOPE Foundation — founded by WNBA Champion Temeka Johnson — which empowers youth and communities through leadership, mentorship, and faith-based education. Funds raised also support the foundation’s growing efforts to raise awareness and provide care for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease.
Signed Basketball By 3x MVP WNBA Champion Lisa Leslie
$200
Starting bid
Don’t miss your chance to own a legendary piece of basketball history.
This autographed basketball is signed by none other than Lisa Leslie—a true icon of the game. From 1997 to 2009, Lisa dominated the court with the Los Angeles Sparks, earning three WNBA MVP awards and leading her team to back-to-back championships in 2001 and 2002. An 8-time All-Star, she still holds WNBA career records in points (6,263), rebounds (3,307), and blocks. As a four-time Olympic gold medalist and the first woman to dunk in a WNBA game, her legacy is unmatched.
This exclusive collectible is a must-have for any serious fan and a standout addition to any sports memorabilia collection.
