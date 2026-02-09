Heavenly Boosters Annual Golf Tournament

Join us for our Annual Golf Tournament, a charitable event benefiting Clarksburg Middle School and Delta High School. Come showcase your skills and compete against other players. With exciting gameplay and the chance to win amazing prizes, this tournament is a must for any golf enthusiast. Secure your spot now and make a difference while enjoying a day on the green at Bartley Cavanaugh! Ticket purchase includes breakfast, shotgun start, cart, a swag bag followed by lunch and award presentation at Freeport Bar & Grill.





7:00 am

*check in and complimentary breakfast and coffee

*no host bar





7:45 am

*golf activities begin with shotgun putt

*options to buy a mulligan, chance in a putting contest and other ways to win!

*must be 18 years of age to drive a cart

*minors are welcome, but must be accompanied by adult 21+





8:15 am

*shotgun start





1:30 pm

*lunch and awards at Freeport Bar & Grill

*no host bar



