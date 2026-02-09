Heavenly Boosters Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Become a part of the Heavenly Boosters Golf Tournament by sponsoring a hole! Showcase your brand at one of Bartley Cavanaugh's holes and support a great cause in the process. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to support Clarksburg Middle School and Delta High School. Confirm your sponsorship today!
Join us for our Annual Golf Tournament, a charitable event benefiting Clarksburg Middle School and Delta High School. Come showcase your skills and compete against other players. With exciting gameplay and the chance to win amazing prizes, this tournament is a must for any golf enthusiast. Secure your spot now and make a difference while enjoying a day on the green at Bartley Cavanaugh! Ticket purchase includes breakfast, shotgun start, cart, a swag bag followed by lunch and award presentation at Freeport Bar & Grill.
7:00 am
*check in and complimentary breakfast and coffee
*no host bar
7:45 am
*golf activities begin with shotgun putt
*options to buy a mulligan, chance in a putting contest and other ways to win!
*must be 18 years of age to drive a cart
*minors are welcome, but must be accompanied by adult 21+
8:15 am
*shotgun start
1:30 pm
*lunch and awards at Freeport Bar & Grill
*no host bar
Join us for our Annual Golf Tournament, a charitable event benefiting Clarksburg Middle School and Delta High School. Come showcase your skills and compete against other players. With exciting gameplay and the chance to win amazing prizes, this tournament is a must for any golf enthusiast. Secure your spot now and make a difference while enjoying a day on the green at Bartley Cavanaugh! Ticket purchase includes breakfast, shotgun start, cart, a swag bag followed by lunch for 4 and an award presentation at Freeport Bar & Grill.
7:00 am
*check in and complimentary breakfast and coffee
*no host bar
7:45 am
*golf activities begin with shotgun putt
*options to buy a mulligan, chance in a putting contest and other ways to win!
*must be 18 years of age to drive a cart
*minors are welcome, but must be accompanied by adult 21+
8:15 am
*shotgun start
1:30 pm
*lunch and awards at Freeport Bar & Grill
*no host bar
If you would like to make a donation to Clarksburg Middle School or Delta High School, this is the option for you! Can't attend but want to contribute? Make a donation here, in increments of $25!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!