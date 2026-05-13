Heaven's Army

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Heaven's Army

About this event

Heaven's Army - Keys to Freedom Fest Fundraiser

3944 US-59

Cleveland, TX 77328, USA

Keys to Freedom Food Ticket
$15

Includes one meal ticket for the Keys to Freedom Fundraiser.

Vendor Booth Registration
$50

Thank you for your interest in being a vendor at Heaven’s Army’s Keys to Freedom Fundraiser!

To reserve your spot, please:
• Complete the vendor application
• Pay the vendor fee
• Provide one silent auction item
• Have a donation bucket at your booth

Vendors are responsible for their own setup, tables, tents, chairs, and supplies unless otherwise arranged. Vendor spaces are limited.

Add a donation for Heaven's Army

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!