Hebron Elementary School's Silent Auction

Introducing the Garden Lovers Basket, a delightful collection perfect for any gardening enthusiast! This basket features a medium garden planter/bucket that is ideal for planting a variety of flowers or herbs. To help you get started, we’ve included an 8 quart bag of potting mix to ensure your plants thrive. You'll also find a charming small planter with a convenient handle, along with two additional small planter/buckets for versatile planting options.



Keep your hands protected while you work in the garden with our durable latex garden grip gloves and a pair of floral print garden grip gloves that add a touch of style. To help you cultivate your garden, this basket also includes a 6-pack of seeds, perfect for starting your next gardening project.



Maintain your plants with ease using the included serrated pruning shears, designed to make trimming and shaping simple and efficient. To add a decorative touch to your garden, we’ve included two beautiful floral decor items that will enhance the aesthetic of your outdoor space. Finally, stay hydrated and keep your plants well-watered with the 1-gallon plastic watering can, designed for comfortable use.



The Garden Lovers Basket is the ultimate gift for yourself or any gardening lover in your life, providing everything needed to create a flourishing garden!





$100 Value