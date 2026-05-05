Hebron Elementary School's Silent Auction

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Introducing the Garden Lovers Basket, a delightful collection perfect for any gardening enthusiast! This basket features a medium garden planter/bucket that is ideal for planting a variety of flowers or herbs. To help you get started, we’ve included an 8 quart bag of potting mix to ensure your plants thrive. You'll also find a charming small planter with a convenient handle, along with two additional small planter/buckets for versatile planting options.
Keep your hands protected while you work in the garden with our durable latex garden grip gloves and a pair of floral print garden grip gloves that add a touch of style. To help you cultivate your garden, this basket also includes a 6-pack of seeds, perfect for starting your next gardening project.
Maintain your plants with ease using the included serrated pruning shears, designed to make trimming and shaping simple and efficient. To add a decorative touch to your garden, we’ve included two beautiful floral decor items that will enhance the aesthetic of your outdoor space. Finally, stay hydrated and keep your plants well-watered with the 1-gallon plastic watering can, designed for comfortable use.
The Garden Lovers Basket is the ultimate gift for yourself or any gardening lover in your life, providing everything needed to create a flourishing garden!
$100 Value
Starting bid
Indulge your sweet tooth with this ultimate chocolate lover's auction package! This incredible assortment includes 13 full-size Hershey bars, perfect for those classic chocolate cravings. You'll also receive a 12-pack of cookies n creme bars, offering a delightful twist on traditional chocolate. For a combination of chewy and crunchy, the 10-pack of Twix bars and 10-pack of Snickers bars are sure to satisfy your taste buds. To top it all off, enjoy a generous 180-count bag of Hershey miniatures, providing a variety of chocolate delights in one convenient package. And let's not forget the large milk chocolate bunny, a perfect treat for any occasion. Don't miss your chance to own this chocolate paradise!
Value: $75
Starting bid
Get ready for a sun-soaked day of play with this "Ultimate Backyard Field Day" basket! Packed with classic games and iconic ballpark snacks, it has everything you need to turn any lawn or beach into a competitive arena.
The Games
The Snacks
Starting bid
From sandy shorelines to backyard adventures, this collection of high-energy toys and essentials is designed to keep kids active and entertained all season long.
Sun, Sand, & Surf
Backyard Boredom Busters
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Treat yourself or a loved one! This premium collection is curated for the ultimate self-care enthusiast, blending professional spa treatments with a cozy, at-home sanctuary.
Value: $225
Starting bid
Bring the theater experience home with the "Ultimate Cinema Celebration" basket. This massive collection is perfect for a big family movie night, a marathon gaming session, or a cozy evening in.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Treat your four-legged friend to the ultimate glow-up! This premium collection combines essential hygiene tools with high-fashion accessories and delicious rewards, making it a dream come true for both pups and their parents.
Stylin' on the Sidewalk
The Spa & Grooming Suite
Treats & Toys
Value: $200
Starting bid
Turn your kitchen into a cantina with this bundle! This complete kit has every layer of flavor covered, from the crunchy foundation to the gourmet finishing touches, making it perfect for your next family dinner or game-day fiesta.
The Taco Station
The Dip & Chip Buffet
Value: $50
Starting bid
Elevate your next bonfire with the ultimate s'mores kit! This set is built for a perfect outdoor evening, featuring:
Value: $60
Starting bid
This massive collection is a parent's best friend, loaded with every essential for the pool, beach, or backyard.
The Main Events
Sun & Sidewalk Fun
The Extras
Everything comes packed in a high-quality reusable summer tote, complete with a 2-pack bubble gum machine and a "Read with an Adult" book for some quiet time under the umbrella.
Value: $175
Starting bid
This massive basket is expertly curated to take the stress out of the first few months, providing every essential a new parent needs.
Items Included:
Value: $280
Starting bid
Unlock a year of memories with the "Evansville Explorer" mega-basket! Whether you’re hiking the old-growth forest at Wesselman Woods, racing down the slides at Burdette Park, or dominating the arcade at Chuck E. Cheese, this basket is your ticket to local fun. When the sun goes down, keep the energy high with a massive collection of family board games and popcorn for the ultimate staycation experience.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Create the ultimate dessert bar with the "Sundae Funday" basket! This sweet collection has everything you need to host a gourmet ice cream social at home—just add your favorite gallon of vanilla.
Items Included:
Value: $60
Starting bid
Get the job done right with the handyman bucket! This collection features a curated selection of essential hand tools and prep supplies, all housed in a heavy-duty Ace Hardware bucket with molded-in measurements for easy mixing.
Value: $70
Starting bid
Ignite their imagination with the "Sparkle & Sculpt" Play-Doh basket! This colorful collection provides hours of screen-free fun, featuring everything a little artist needs to create their own clay masterpieces.
Items Included:
Value: $50
Starting bid
Cultivate a love for reading with this bundle. This perfectly paired basket features a curated selection of award-winning board books that belong on every child’s shelf, plus a few perks for the "Reading Buddy" in charge!
Value: $75
Starting bid
Experience one of Southern Indiana's most beautiful courses with this golf bundle. This all-inclusive package features everything a group needs for a competitive and comfortable day out, from a premium CaddieCrate cooler to keep your drinks cold to a foursome of golf at the scenic Quail Crossing. Whether you're a scratch golfer or just out for the views, this basket ensures you're teed up for success.
Items Include:
Value: $290
Starting bid
Unleash your inner artist with this at-home creative retreat! This artsy bundle provides a variety of stretched canvases and panels—perfect for a family paint night or a solo gallery project. With a full spectrum of acrylic and tempera paints, professional brushes, and a National Parks coloring book for inspiration, the possibilities are endless.
Once the painting is done, head to the kitchen to whip up a batch of brownies or muffins with the included premium mixes and icing for the perfect post-art treat!
Items Included:
Value: $65
Starting bid
Ignite a world of imagination with this ultimate creative station basket! This sprawling art basket is packed with everything a young creator needs to sculpt, sketch, and stamp their way to a masterpiece.
Items Included:
Value: $80
Starting bid
Transform your routine with the Orange Theory ultimate fitness bundle! This premium basket features everything you need to join the most scientifically-backed workout in town. Start strong with one month of unlimited classes at Orangetheory Fitness, giving you access to coach-led total body sessions.
The kit comes packed in a versatile compartment duffle bag, complete with high-performance gear including resistance bands, branded performance socks, a specialized workout towel, and a 32oz water bottle to keep you fueled through every "All Out."
Items Included:
Value: $250
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