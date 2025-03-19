Hebron Elementary PTO
eventClosed
Hebron PTO Flower Fundraiser
addExtraDonation
$
10" Hanging Basket Geranium
$20
Most geraniums thrive in full sun
Most geraniums thrive in full sun
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
10" Hanging Basket Impatiens
$20
Impatiens perform best in moist, well-drained soils in partial shade
Impatiens perform best in moist, well-drained soils in partial shade
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
10" Hanging Basket Combination
$20
closed
12" Geranium Porch Planter
$25
Most geraniums thrive in full sun
Most geraniums thrive in full sun
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
12" Combination Porch Planter
$25
closed
10" Pansy Bowl
$10
Pansies thrive in a location with full sun to partial shade
Pansies thrive in a location with full sun to partial shade
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
8" Succulent Bowl (6 plants per bowl)
$15
Succulents love light and need about six hours of sun per day
Succulents love light and need about six hours of sun per day
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout