Hector Family A-Fair Sponsorship

5736 NY-414

Hector, NY 14841, USA

Carnival Patron
$75

Receives a Social Media Blast

Bronze Sponsor
$125

Social Media Blast

Included in Fairgrounds Digital Slide Show

Silver Sponsor
$250

Fairgrounds Banner with other Silver Sponsors

Social Media Blast

Included in Fairgrounds digital slide show

Gold Sponsor
$500

Fairgrounds Custom Banner

Social Media Blast

Included in Fairgrounds Digital Slide Show

Business announced during the fair﻿

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Fairgrounds Custom Banner

Social Media Blast

Included in Fairgrounds Digital Slide Show

Business announced during the fair﻿

Included on print advertising

2 x $10 Value Food Truck Tickets

Diamond Sponsor
$3,500

Fairgrounds Custom Banner x 2

Social Media Blast

Included in Fairgrounds Digital Slide Show

Business announced during the fair﻿

Included on print advertising

Name in Radio Advertising

4 x $10 Value Food Truck Tickets

Add a donation for Hector Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!