The Hedgehog Welfare Society's Spring Auction

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This set of four hedgehog measuring cups is an adorable addition to your kitchen. The measuring cups come in 1/4, 1/3, 1/2, and 1 cup sizes. Happy baking!
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This darling breakfast set includes one large plate, one small plate, one bowl, one tea cup, one salt & pepper shaker set, and one toast holder, all adorned with colorful hedgehog graphics. Bon appétit!
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This set of four hedgehog nesting measuring cups is an adorable addition to your kitchen. The measuring cups come in 1/4, 1/3, 1/2, and 1 cup sizes. Happy baking!
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This set of six rubber stamps features images of hedgehogs holding flowers and balloons in various poses. We hope you enjoy crafting with them!
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This set of six rubber stamps features images of hedgehogs celebrating and honoring the power of friendship. Happy crafting!
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This set of three rubber stamps features images of hedgehogs enjoying nature or a good book. We can't wait to see what you create with these!
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This set of six rubber stamps features images of hedgehogs getting ready for the holidays, as well as miscellaneous designs. Time to get creative!
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This Inkadinkado Rollagraph set includes three patterned rubber stamp design wheels, a handle, and two ink cartridges. Use it to create borders, patterns, or seamless designs in your next craft project!
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This beautiful hedgehog piece is 9"x6" and crafted with handmade copper foil stained glass. It also includes a cord for hanging in a sunny spot!
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This whimsical set of three shatter-resistant ornaments features glittery hedgehogs holding tiny mushrooms. Each ornament includes an attached string loop for holiday decorating!
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This charming trio of European blown glass hedgehog figurines makes the perfect addition to any collection. Place them near a light source to bring a little extra shine into your home!
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This charming set of five European blown glass hedgehog figurines makes the perfect addition to any collection. Set them up near a window and watch them sparkle!
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This delightful set includes three ceramic hedgehog figurines in varied poses, along with two matching hedgehog trinket dishes. These dishes are the ideal size for holding rings, car keys, or other small essentials!
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This Hedgehog with Blackberries figurine features a hedgehog standing among blackberries and greenery on a sturdy base. It is hand-crafted and hand-painted by the renowned British brand Country Artists!
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