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Hedgehog Welfare Society

About this event

The Hedgehog Welfare Society's Spring Auction

Porcelain Hedgehog Measuring Cup Set item
Porcelain Hedgehog Measuring Cup Set item
Porcelain Hedgehog Measuring Cup Set
$30

Starting bid

This set of four hedgehog measuring cups is an adorable addition to your kitchen. The measuring cups come in 1/4, 1/3, 1/2, and 1 cup sizes. Happy baking!

Hedgehog Breakfast Set item
Hedgehog Breakfast Set
$35

Starting bid

This darling breakfast set includes one large plate, one small plate, one bowl, one tea cup, one salt & pepper shaker set, and one toast holder, all adorned with colorful hedgehog graphics. Bon appétit!

Hedgehog Nesting Measuring Cup Set item
Hedgehog Nesting Measuring Cup Set
$30

Starting bid

This set of four hedgehog nesting measuring cups is an adorable addition to your kitchen. The measuring cups come in 1/4, 1/3, 1/2, and 1 cup sizes. Happy baking!

Hedgehog Rubber Stamp Set - Flowers and Balloons item
Hedgehog Rubber Stamp Set - Flowers and Balloons item
Hedgehog Rubber Stamp Set - Flowers and Balloons
$20

Starting bid

This set of six rubber stamps features images of hedgehogs holding flowers and balloons in various poses. We hope you enjoy crafting with them!

Hedgehog Rubber Stamp Set - Friendship and Celebrations item
Hedgehog Rubber Stamp Set - Friendship and Celebrations item
Hedgehog Rubber Stamp Set - Friendship and Celebrations
$20

Starting bid

This set of six rubber stamps features images of hedgehogs celebrating and honoring the power of friendship. Happy crafting!

Hedgehog Rubber Stamp Set - Nature and Books item
Hedgehog Rubber Stamp Set - Nature and Books item
Hedgehog Rubber Stamp Set - Nature and Books
$20

Starting bid

This set of three rubber stamps features images of hedgehogs enjoying nature or a good book. We can't wait to see what you create with these!

Hedgehog Rubber Stamp Set - Holiday & Miscellaneous Designs item
Hedgehog Rubber Stamp Set - Holiday & Miscellaneous Designs item
Hedgehog Rubber Stamp Set - Holiday & Miscellaneous Designs
$20

Starting bid

This set of six rubber stamps features images of hedgehogs getting ready for the holidays, as well as miscellaneous designs. Time to get creative!

Inkadinkado Rollagraph Rubber Stamping Set item
Inkadinkado Rollagraph Rubber Stamping Set
$20

Starting bid

This Inkadinkado Rollagraph set includes three patterned rubber stamp design wheels, a handle, and two ink cartridges. Use it to create borders, patterns, or seamless designs in your next craft project!

Handmade Hedgehog Stained Glass Art item
Handmade Hedgehog Stained Glass Art item
Handmade Hedgehog Stained Glass Art
$60

Starting bid

This beautiful hedgehog piece is 9"x6" and crafted with handmade copper foil stained glass. It also includes a cord for hanging in a sunny spot!

Hedgehog Ornament Set item
Hedgehog Ornament Set
$30

Starting bid

This whimsical set of three shatter-resistant ornaments features glittery hedgehogs holding tiny mushrooms. Each ornament includes an attached string loop for holiday decorating!

Glass Hedgehog Figurine Trio item
Glass Hedgehog Figurine Trio
$20

Starting bid

This charming trio of European blown glass hedgehog figurines makes the perfect addition to any collection. Place them near a light source to bring a little extra shine into your home!

Glass Hedgehog Figurine Set item
Glass Hedgehog Figurine Set
$20

Starting bid

This charming set of five European blown glass hedgehog figurines makes the perfect addition to any collection. Set them up near a window and watch them sparkle!

Hedgehog Figurine and Trinket Dish Set item
Hedgehog Figurine and Trinket Dish Set
$30

Starting bid

This delightful set includes three ceramic hedgehog figurines in varied poses, along with two matching hedgehog trinket dishes. These dishes are the ideal size for holding rings, car keys, or other small essentials!

Country Artists Hedgehog with Blackberries Figurine item
Country Artists Hedgehog with Blackberries Figurine
$35

Starting bid

This Hedgehog with Blackberries figurine features a hedgehog standing among blackberries and greenery on a sturdy base. It is hand-crafted and hand-painted by the renowned British brand Country Artists!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!