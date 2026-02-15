Forest City Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc

Hosted by

Forest City Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc

About this event

Heels and Hats Art on the Rocks-River Edition

200 Prairie St

Rockford, IL 61107, USA

General Admission
$110
VIP Admission
$125

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP-only areas, along with exclusive keepsake and other special amenities.

Vendor Table
$100

Vendor agreement must be signed prior to any payment. Payments made without a signed agreement will be refunded.

Community Sponsorship-Bronze Level
$250

We welcome the support of individuals, businesses, and community partners. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or would like more information about customized sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to us directly. We would be happy to discuss how we can partner together to make a meaningful impact.

Community Sponsorship- Silver Level
$500

We welcome the support of individuals, businesses, and community partners. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or would like more information about customized sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to us directly. We would be happy to discuss how we can partner together to make a meaningful impact.

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