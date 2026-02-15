Heels and Hats Art on the Rocks-River Edition

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About this event
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP-only areas, along with exclusive keepsake and other special amenities.
Vendor agreement must be signed prior to any payment. Payments made without a signed agreement will be refunded.
We welcome the support of individuals, businesses, and community partners. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or would like more information about customized sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to us directly. We would be happy to discuss how we can partner together to make a meaningful impact.
We welcome the support of individuals, businesses, and community partners. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or would like more information about customized sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to us directly. We would be happy to discuss how we can partner together to make a meaningful impact.
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