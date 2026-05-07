Heide Trask High School Band Boosters

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Heide Trask High School Band Boosters

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Heide Trask High School Band Boosters Blueberry Festival Raffles!

🔥 Grill/Smoker — 1 Ticket item
🔥 Grill/Smoker — 1 Ticket
$5

One Raffle Ticket for Z GRILLS ZPG-550B2 Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker
$5 donation gets you one chance to win!

  • Ample 553 SQ IN Capacity: Generous 553 square inches of grilling space accommodates large meals for family gatherings or entertaining. Cook for a crowd with ease on this versatile pellet grill.
  • PID 3.0 Precision Control: Features an advanced PID 3.0 controller with LCD screen for superior temperature accuracy and consistency. Auto-tunes fuel and airflow, maintaining perfect heat even with external temperature changes.
  • Easy Hopper Cleanout & View Window: Effortlessly empty pellets or switch flavors using the convenient hopper cleanout feature. The integrated viewing window lets you monitor pellet levels at a glance without opening the hopper.
  • 8-in-1 Versatile Cooking & Mobility: Master 8 cooking functions: grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, BBQ, sear, and char. Two rugged wheels provide easy maneuverability to position your grill perfectly anywhere in your outdoor space.
  • Convenient Monitoring & Probe: Includes a free meat probe for precise internal temperature monitoring. The clear LCD display ensures effortless control, letting you cook with confidence without constant supervision.

Estimated Value: $376


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🔥 Grill/Smoker — 6 Tickets item
🔥 Grill/Smoker — 6 Tickets
$20

SIX Raffle Tickets for a Z GRILLS ZPG-550B2 Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker

$20 donation gets you SIX chances to win!

  • Ample 553 SQ IN Capacity: Generous 553 square inches of grilling space accommodates large meals for family gatherings or entertaining. Cook for a crowd with ease on this versatile pellet grill.
  • PID 3.0 Precision Control: Features an advanced PID 3.0 controller with LCD screen for superior temperature accuracy and consistency. Auto-tunes fuel and airflow, maintaining perfect heat even with external temperature changes.
  • Easy Hopper Cleanout & View Window: Effortlessly empty pellets or switch flavors using the convenient hopper cleanout feature. The integrated viewing window lets you monitor pellet levels at a glance without opening the hopper.
  • 8-in-1 Versatile Cooking & Mobility: Master 8 cooking functions: grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, BBQ, sear, and char. Two rugged wheels provide easy maneuverability to position your grill perfectly anywhere in your outdoor space.
  • Convenient Monitoring & Probe: Includes a free meat probe for precise internal temperature monitoring. The clear LCD display ensures effortless control, letting you cook with confidence without constant supervision.

Estimated Value: $376

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🔥 Grill/Smoker — 15 Tickets item
🔥 Grill/Smoker — 15 Tickets
$40

15 Raffle Tickets for a Z GRILLS ZPG-550B2 Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker

$40 donation gets you FIFTEEN chances to win!

  • Ample 553 SQ IN Capacity: Generous 553 square inches of grilling space accommodates large meals for family gatherings or entertaining. Cook for a crowd with ease on this versatile pellet grill.
  • PID 3.0 Precision Control: Features an advanced PID 3.0 controller with LCD screen for superior temperature accuracy and consistency. Auto-tunes fuel and airflow, maintaining perfect heat even with external temperature changes.
  • Easy Hopper Cleanout & View Window: Effortlessly empty pellets or switch flavors using the convenient hopper cleanout feature. The integrated viewing window lets you monitor pellet levels at a glance without opening the hopper.
  • 8-in-1 Versatile Cooking & Mobility: Master 8 cooking functions: grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, BBQ, sear, and char. Two rugged wheels provide easy maneuverability to position your grill perfectly anywhere in your outdoor space.
  • Convenient Monitoring & Probe: Includes a free meat probe for precise internal temperature monitoring. The clear LCD display ensures effortless control, letting you cook with confidence without constant supervision.

Estimated Value: $376

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🐴 Horse Camp — 1 Ticket item
🐴 Horse Camp — 1 Ticket
$5

🐴 Win One Week of Horse Camp at Cool Breeze Equestrian! 🐴
$5 donation gets you one chance to win!


Located in Hampstead, NC, Cool Breeze Equestrian offers a fun and educational horse camp experience for children ages 6–13. Campers enjoy hands-on horsemanship activities including horseback riding, grooming, horse care, horse-themed crafts, and learning about horses in a safe and encouraging environment.


Camp sessions are held throughout the summer on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM.


Cool Breeze Equestrian focuses on building confidence, teamwork, responsibility, and a positive relationship between horses and riders. Their programs are designed to help children learn not only riding skills, but also proper horse care and horsemanship fundamentals.


Cool Breeze Equestrian | horse camp | Hampstead, NC, USA


⭐ Estimated Value: $250



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🐴 Horse Camp — 6 Tickets item
🐴 Horse Camp — 6 Tickets
$20

🐴 Win One Week of Horse Camp at Cool Breeze Equestrian! 🐴

$20 donation gets you SIX chances to win!


Located in Hampstead, NC, Cool Breeze Equestrian offers a fun and educational horse camp experience for children ages 6–13. Campers enjoy hands-on horsemanship activities including horseback riding, grooming, horse care, horse-themed crafts, and learning about horses in a safe and encouraging environment.


Camp sessions are held throughout the summer on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM.


Cool Breeze Equestrian focuses on building confidence, teamwork, responsibility, and a positive relationship between horses and riders. Their programs are designed to help children learn not only riding skills, but also proper horse care and horsemanship fundamentals.

Cool Breeze Equestrian | horse camp | Hampstead, NC, USA


⭐ Estimated Value: $250

0
🐴 Horse Camp — 15 Tickets item
🐴 Horse Camp — 15 Tickets
$40

🐴 Win One Week of Horse Camp at Cool Breeze Equestrian! 🐴

$40 donation gets you FIFTEEN chances to win!


Located in Hampstead, NC, Cool Breeze Equestrian offers a fun and educational horse camp experience for children ages 6–13. Campers enjoy hands-on horsemanship activities including horseback riding, grooming, horse care, horse-themed crafts, and learning about horses in a safe and encouraging environment.


Camp sessions are held throughout the summer on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM.


Cool Breeze Equestrian focuses on building confidence, teamwork, responsibility, and a positive relationship between horses and riders. Their programs are designed to help children learn not only riding skills, but also proper horse care and horsemanship fundamentals.

Cool Breeze Equestrian | horse camp | Hampstead, NC, USA


⭐ Estimated Value: $250

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