Heide Trask High School Band Boosters Blueberry Festival Raffles!

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One Raffle Ticket for Z GRILLS ZPG-550B2 Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker
$5 donation gets you one chance to win!
Estimated Value: $376
SIX Raffle Tickets for a Z GRILLS ZPG-550B2 Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker
$20 donation gets you SIX chances to win!
Estimated Value: $376
15 Raffle Tickets for a Z GRILLS ZPG-550B2 Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker
$40 donation gets you FIFTEEN chances to win!
Estimated Value: $376
🐴 Win One Week of Horse Camp at Cool Breeze Equestrian! 🐴
$5 donation gets you one chance to win!
Located in Hampstead, NC, Cool Breeze Equestrian offers a fun and educational horse camp experience for children ages 6–13. Campers enjoy hands-on horsemanship activities including horseback riding, grooming, horse care, horse-themed crafts, and learning about horses in a safe and encouraging environment.
Camp sessions are held throughout the summer on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM.
Cool Breeze Equestrian focuses on building confidence, teamwork, responsibility, and a positive relationship between horses and riders. Their programs are designed to help children learn not only riding skills, but also proper horse care and horsemanship fundamentals.
Cool Breeze Equestrian | horse camp | Hampstead, NC, USA
⭐ Estimated Value: $250
🐴 Win One Week of Horse Camp at Cool Breeze Equestrian! 🐴
$20 donation gets you SIX chances to win!
Located in Hampstead, NC, Cool Breeze Equestrian offers a fun and educational horse camp experience for children ages 6–13. Campers enjoy hands-on horsemanship activities including horseback riding, grooming, horse care, horse-themed crafts, and learning about horses in a safe and encouraging environment.
Camp sessions are held throughout the summer on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM.
Cool Breeze Equestrian focuses on building confidence, teamwork, responsibility, and a positive relationship between horses and riders. Their programs are designed to help children learn not only riding skills, but also proper horse care and horsemanship fundamentals.
Cool Breeze Equestrian | horse camp | Hampstead, NC, USA
⭐ Estimated Value: $250
🐴 Win One Week of Horse Camp at Cool Breeze Equestrian! 🐴
$40 donation gets you FIFTEEN chances to win!
Located in Hampstead, NC, Cool Breeze Equestrian offers a fun and educational horse camp experience for children ages 6–13. Campers enjoy hands-on horsemanship activities including horseback riding, grooming, horse care, horse-themed crafts, and learning about horses in a safe and encouraging environment.
Camp sessions are held throughout the summer on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM.
Cool Breeze Equestrian focuses on building confidence, teamwork, responsibility, and a positive relationship between horses and riders. Their programs are designed to help children learn not only riding skills, but also proper horse care and horsemanship fundamentals.
Cool Breeze Equestrian | horse camp | Hampstead, NC, USA
⭐ Estimated Value: $250
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