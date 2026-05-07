Heide Trask High School Band Boosters Blueberry Festival Raffles!

🐴 Win One Week of Horse Camp at Cool Breeze Equestrian! 🐴

$5 donation gets you one chance to win!





Located in Hampstead, NC, Cool Breeze Equestrian offers a fun and educational horse camp experience for children ages 6–13. Campers enjoy hands-on horsemanship activities including horseback riding, grooming, horse care, horse-themed crafts, and learning about horses in a safe and encouraging environment.





Camp sessions are held throughout the summer on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM.





Cool Breeze Equestrian focuses on building confidence, teamwork, responsibility, and a positive relationship between horses and riders. Their programs are designed to help children learn not only riding skills, but also proper horse care and horsemanship fundamentals.





Cool Breeze Equestrian | horse camp | Hampstead, NC, USA





⭐ Estimated Value: $250







